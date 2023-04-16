Bills Named as Top Fit to Land Star NFC Running Back

The Buffalo Bills could have one more big move coming for their running back room, a new report suggests.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported on April 16 that the Minnesota Vikings appear to be at a crossroads with running back Dalvin Cook, who could ultimately be cut or traded before the start of next season. Even though the Bills have already made some upgrades to their running game this offseason, Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport speculated that Buffalo could be one of the top contenders to land Cook if he ends up on the open market.

Bills Advised to Look into Dalvin Cook

Davenport noted that the Bills might be an odd fit for the Vikings running back, especially since they already rounded out their running game by signing former New England Patriots power back Damien Harris and that Cook’s younger brother, James Cook, is expected to make a jump in his second season in Buffalo.

But Davenport added that the chance to add a star running back might be too good an opportunity for the Bills to pass up.