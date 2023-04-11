Bills Trade Proposal Lands 4x Pro-Bowl WR, Ships Away Gabe Davis

Trade Proposal Sends Gabe Davis to Tampa Bay

Ryan Heckman of BuffaLowDown suggested the Bills could give Davis a fresh start with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a trade that lends them four-time Pro Bowler Mike Evans. The analyst suggested the Bills could send Davis and a sixth-round pick in the upcoming draft for Evans and a fifth-rounder.

Dustin Lewis of SI.com’s BucsGameday noted that the deal would give the Buccaneers some much-needed cap relief, but could be a tough sell for Tampa as the still-unproven Davis would be replacing a “franchise favorite.” Lewis added that the Buccaneers do not appear eager to part with their top wide receiver.

“Though Evans is consistently finding himself in hypothetical trades, it sounds like the Buccaneers are looking keep him and fellow star Chris Godwin in pewter and red for the foreseeable future,” Lewis wrote. “Head Coach Todd Bowles told CBS Sports that he doesn’t see either player ‘going anywhere’ last month.”

Still, others have suggested that a Davis-for-Evans trade could make sense for both sides. Mike Ginnitti, managing editor for the salary-crunching site Sportrac, said in a February 15 appearance on Shout! The Buffalo Bills Podcast that the Bills could be very motivated to make a deal that would give a major boost to their Super Bowl hopes.

“I just think Mike Evans on an expiring contract is super tasty, especially on a team that will know how to utilize him, a quarterback who can get him downfield a bit, a big option in the red zone which you know we need,” he said. “I just like every angle of this and if you’ve got to pay him $28 million a year next season, then I guess that’s the price to pay.”