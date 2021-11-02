Bills Trade Rumor: Texans CB Could Replace Isaiah McKenzie as Returner

The Buffalo Bills may have few obvious holes heading into the trade deadline, but one insider speculates that the team could make an upgrade to the secondary that doubles as a boost for the return game.

With the November 2 trade deadline arriving, many close to the Bills believe that the team won’t be looking to make any major moves — though could be in the market to buy if they can find a player to help boost what the team hopes will be a Super Bowl run. That could mean a deal with the Houston Texans, a team expected to be in sell mode at the deadline.

Bills May Target Texans CB

Matt Warren of SB Nation’s Buffalo Rumbings broke down the potential moves the Bills could make at the deadline, noting that the secondary could use a boost. He suggested the Bills look at Texans cornerback Desmond King, who could be a long-term acquisition at a relatively low price. While Warren pointed out that Denver Broncos cornerback Kyle Fuller could also be a potential target, he wrote that King would have the added benefit of boosting the team’s return game.

“King could also potentially replace Isaiah McKenzie as punt returner, but as a cornerback would also be an upgrade either as the second or third outside CB,” he wrote. “At $1.2 million, he would certainly be cheaper and they don’t need to start him right away. Plus, he was just suspended for missing a team function, so his value won’t be lower.”

McKenzie has been one of the league’s best returners this season, though has struggled at times with decision-making. His hesitation on a short kickoff allowed Washington Football Team to recover the kick, and he muffed a punt against the Miami Dolphins on October 31 that the Bills were ultimately able to recover.

While McKenzie remains a dangerous returner, the Bills could ultimately face a decision when speedy rookie Marquez Stevenson — who returned a punt for a touchdown in the preseason — returns from injured reserve at some point later this season.

Bills Could Upgrade Offense

Others have suggested that the Bills could make some upgrades on offense, especially after losing tight end Dawson Knox to a broken hand. Knox is expected to miss a few more weeks, which could put the Bills in the market for a big pass-catcher who can fill some of the void. Knox has been in the midst of a breakout season, catching 21 passes for 286 yards and five touchdowns through six games.

Some have suggested that the Bills could target New York Giants tight end Evan Engram, though Nick Wojton of USA Today’s Bills Wire threw a bit of cold water on these rumors. He pointed out that the Bills already have more weapons on offense than they know what to do with.

“But considering the Bills have a very deep playmaker group if we’re counting wide receivers and tight ends together, Engram or any tight end seems unlikely for Buffalo,” he wrote.