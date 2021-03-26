Bills Gave All-Pro a $17M Payday to Create Space for More Moves

The Buffalo Bills found some space for more additions this week by handing a big payday to their All-Pro cornerback.

With the team up against the 2021 salary cap and close to being unable to process contracts, they found some breathing room by restructuring Tre’Davious White’s contract. The move has already been put to use, allowing the Bills to bring in more firepower on offense and looking at potential additions on defense.

White’s Big Payday

As SB Nation’s Buffalo Rumblings noted, the team’s cap situation was growing so perilous after a series of signings that they would not have been able to process the contract for restricted free agent Ike Boettger if he had signed his tender. The Bills created the room by converting part of White’s base salary to a signing bonus, which ended up giving White the $9.46 million in converted salary upfront.

As the report noted, the move gave the Bills $7.6 million in cap space, allowing them to make more lower-end free-agent pickups and to have the $1.7 million needed to sign draft picks.

Before handing White a lump sum this week, the Bills had already committed to the All-Pro with a contract extension inked last year. Just before the start of the season, the team signed White to a four-year, $70 million extension that included $55 million guaranteed, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

White said afterward that he was shocked at the deal, which gave him the most guaranteed money ever for a cornerback, and immediately called his father to celebrate.