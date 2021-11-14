Bills Twitter Flips Out Over QB Josh Allen Remaining in Game Vs. Jets

The Buffalo Bills did absolutely everything to produce a statement comeback win against the New York Jets on Sunday after an inexplicable loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars last week.

The Bills kept the lead the entire time, and while Buffalo was up by 28 points in the fourth quarter, starting quarterback Josh Allen remained in the game, a decision which didn’t sit well with viewers.

Bills fans took to Twitter to figure out why in the world head coach Sean McDermott would keep their franchise star in the game, along with many other starting offensive players, when the game was clearly already in the bag.

38-10 and #BillsMafia still have Josh Allen in and throwing? Asking for him to get hurt on a fluke play and it would be their own fault. — John Rocker (@JRocker84) November 14, 2021

Why are we still throwing on first down and why is Josh Allen even still in this game? #BillsMafia — Katelyn Costello (@kcostello1232) November 14, 2021

Wtf is Josh Allen still in!??! — Sesshomaru (@LongLiveSkino) November 14, 2021

One fan tweeted, “Why is Josh Allen in the game and why are they still throwing the ball up 28 with 7 minutes left. You are asking for someone to get injured,” while another person commented, “Wait do the Bills still have Josh Allen in the game? Coaching mistakes like risking the franchise when up 4tds are really eye opening.”

Uh, why is Josh Allen still in this game? — AC (@ACald11) November 14, 2021

NFL writers were also confused as to why Allen remained in the game. The Buffalo News reporter Jason Wolf tweeted, Why are Josh Allen & Stefon Diggs still in the game?

Allen Scored 0 Touchdowns Last Week

While it seems odd the Bills would risk Allen’s health in a game that was already in the bag, the 25-year-old quarterback might’ve wanted to stay in to make up for his embarrassing level of play in Week 9.

After scoring zero touchdowns against the Jaguars, Allen knew he needed to dig deep to turn things around.

“I’m just trying to be the best quarterback that I can be,” Allen said, per Bills Wire. “We’re 5-3, not where we want to be, so we got to turn our attention this week and go one week at a time and try to go 1-0 each week.”

The Bills defense also stepped up big time against the Jets. Every member of the secondary recorded a turnover on Sunday: Tre’Davious White, Jordan Poyer, Levi Wallace, and Taron Johnson each got an interception, Micah Hyde forced a fumble and recovery.

When teams decide to throw at Tre… 📺: @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/9G3y7AxhGh — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) November 14, 2021

Hyde said during the postgame conference, “Last week we felt like we left some opportunities out there and went back to the lab this week. We knew what type of things were gonna be said about this football team. We put the work in and did that this week and got some takeaways.”

After a dominating win at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, the Bills move into Week 11 with a 6-3 record. Buffalo will next face off against the Indianapolis Colts (5-5) on November 21.

Davis Webb Eventually Replaced Allen With 2 Minutes Left in the Game

With two minutes and eight seconds left in the game and the Bills up 45-17, Allen was finally taken out of the game. While fans called for Mitchell Trubisky to be sent in, Allen’s usual backup remained out for the second consecutive week due to testing positive for COVID-19.

IT'S DAVIS WEBB TIME!!! — Buffalo Rumblings (@BuffRumblings) November 14, 2021

Stepping for Trubisky, practice team quarterback Davis Webb, who was elevated to the active roster for the second Sunday in a row.

