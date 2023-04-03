Bills Could Give Extension to Key Player in Coming Months: Insider

The Buffalo Bills have made a number of cap-saving moves in recent weeks including a series of contract extensions and restructures that bought them space to make moves in free agency.

Buffalo News insider Jay Skurski there could still be one more significant move coming, with the Bills potentially rewarding kicker Tyler Bass with a new extension. Since being drafted in 2020, Bass has been one of the most reliable kickers to wear a Bills jersey in some time, setting the franchise record for points in a single season in his rookie year and connecting on a number of game-winning kicks.

Skurski believes Bass could be the next in line for a contract extension.

“I wouldn’t expect anything to happen before the draft, but yes, there is a good possibility Beane signs Bass to an extension before September,” Skurski wrote in a mailbag column, adding, “Bass has been excellent. Kicking in Buffalo is simply a harder job than it is compared to most other NFL cities. Bass has shown he can do it. Re-signing him is one way for Beane to check something off his 2024 to-do list a little early.”

Tyler Bass Coming Off Big Season

The Bills got some big contributions out of Bass last season. Bass made 27 of 31 field goal attempts, including the game-winning kick against the Miami Dolphins in Week 15 to clinch a playoff spot for the Bills. Bass later connected on two field goals and made all four of his extra points in the team’s 34-31 win over the Dolphins in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

Bass had a number of other big games along the way, including a career-high six field goals in a 31-23 win over the Cleveland Browns. Bass also showed some resiliency, bouncing back from a missed extra point against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving to make the game-winning kick with two seconds remaining.

After the game, Bills head coach Sean McDermott praised Bass for bouncing back and staying focused after the miscue.

“You’re going to have some of those,” McDermott said of Bass’s missed extra point, via the Buffalo News. “To be able to reset, let a player reset after making a mistake and come out – that’s how you earn trust when you do that, right? When you can give a player that second chance right there. I didn’t have to mess with him. I knew he’s so mentally tough and he showed it again today.”

Bills Taking Care of Special Teams

The Bills under McDermott have placed a high priority on special teams. They have held a number of roster spots for veteran players who primarily serve on return and coverage units, including running back Taiwan Jones and wide receiver Jake Kumerow. Earlier this offseason, the Bills announced that they were locking up two key special teams free agents, reaching contracts with punter Sam Martin and linebacker Tyler Matakevich.

The Bills have not re-signed the free agent Kumerow, but did another player with special teams experience in former Kansas City Chiefs safety Zayne Anderson.