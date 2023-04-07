“A guy switching positions can always be a fun story, but the facts remain that Tyree Jackson has all the athletic talent, but he’s yet to put it together on the field,” Erby wrote. “Jackson’s total offensive snaps were down from 171 last year to 34 in 2022 and the 2023 training camp could be his final shot in the NFL.”

TYREE JACKSON TOUCHDOWN pic.twitter.com/p5OBM8OA4x — Barstool Philly (@BarstoolPhilly) January 9, 2022

Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia agreed in a season-ending story that Jackson was a “fun story,” but believed he was still a longshot to make the team.

“Former Buffalo quarterback is a fun story – longshot trying to make the team after a position switch – but after two years he doesn’t have much to show for his efforts, other than a touchdown catch from Gardner Minshew on the last day of the 2021 season and a bunch of injuries,” he wrote.

Jackson endured a number of injuries during his two seasons with the Eagles, including a knee injury in December that led to him being placed on injured reserve. He has had three total stints on injured reserve.

Tyree Jackson Changed Positions After Leaving Bills

Jackson’s career with the Bills came to a quick end in August 2019, when he was released at the conclusion of training camp and ultimately not added to the practice squad. He later joined the Eagles and made the change to tight end.

As the Eagles team website noted, the 6-foot-7 Jackson was a late bloomer, starting high school as a 5-foot-9 freshman before growing another eight inches by his senior season and another two inches in college. He was a standout for the University of Buffalo in the MAC, earning Player of the Year honors in his junior season.

Jackson told the team website during the team’s training camp in 2021 that he was looking forward to the challenge of a new position.