Bills Give Key Update on Von Miller’s Injury Progress

Von Miller is on track with his rehab for a torn ACL, even if his exact return date is yet to be known.
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott spoke about the edge rusher’s recovery, saying at NFL meetings that Miller is “on schedule” with his offseason rehab. Miller was hurt in the team’s Thanksgiving Day win over the Detroit Lions and has shared some videos of his progress as he rehabs the torn ACL, but not yet said if he will be back for the start of next season.
Sean McDermott Shares Praise of Von Miller
McDermott gave an update of Miller’s progress, saying the All-Pro has been working very hard to get back to full health. The Bills coach also told reporters that Miller has been a “great addition” to the team, praising the way he remained in and around the facility after suffering his season-ending injury last year.
“To have a player go down with a major injury that he had, that type of injury, and then to stick around the team I think says a lot about who he is as a person, who he is as a teammate, which is off the charts, right?” McDermott said, via the Buffalo News. “Then you talk about the piece that he’s working on, which is getting healthy to play and play well on the field, that’s a whole other piece, and to this point, it sounds like he’s on schedule.”
Miller has given fans a glimpse of his rehab, sharing videos of his vigorous workouts. These caused a bit of a stir, as Miller’s workout partner was rumored Bills trade target Derrick Henry.
The Bills have already hinted that Miller may not miss much time next season, even though the rehab for an ACL tear can take up to a year. Speaking to reporters in December, Bills general manager Brandon Beane expressed optimism that Miller’s surgical procedure had gone well and that he was on track to come back next season.
“We think if everything goes well with rehab, we’ll have him for most of 2023,” Beane said, via Sal Maiorana of the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle.
Miller also shared hope that he would be back to full health by next season.
“I feel like I will be ready for next season,” Miller said, adding, “I feel really, really good. I think it’s going as good as it can go. The body’s going to do what it’s going to do. I think mentally is the thing you’ve got to focus on and I feel like I’m in a great place mentally.”
Von Miller Finds New Offseason Role
While he has been going through rehab and workouts, Miller has also been trying out a new football-related skill. He has shadowed Beane through offseason meetings, learning the ropes to potentially take a front office job one day.
“I’m a fan of football in general and eventually my goal is to be a GM,” Miller said in an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. “I saw what the Bills have been building and it caught my attention.”
Miller has already put in work as an unofficial recruiter, making public statements encouraging former teammate Odell Beckham Jr. to pick the Bills in free agency.