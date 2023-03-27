Bills Give Key Update on Von Miller’s Injury Progress

Von Miller is on track with his rehab for a torn ACL, even if his exact return date is yet to be known.

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott spoke about the edge rusher’s recovery, saying at NFL meetings that Miller is “on schedule” with his offseason rehab. Miller was hurt in the team’s Thanksgiving Day win over the Detroit Lions and has shared some videos of his progress as he rehabs the torn ACL, but not yet said if he will be back for the start of next season.

Sean McDermott Shares Praise of Von Miller

McDermott gave an update of Miller’s progress, saying the All-Pro has been working very hard to get back to full health. The Bills coach also told reporters that Miller has been a “great addition” to the team, praising the way he remained in and around the facility after suffering his season-ending injury last year.