Bills Rumors: Von Miller Hints at Major Roster Addition for Buffalo

The Buffalo Bills could have another big roster addition coming, star Von Miller revealed this week.

The edge rusher has been playing an active role in recruiting players to Buffalo and expressed public aspirations to become a general manager one day, and may have revealed a big roster move coming. Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show on April 19, Miller revealed that the team had a “big-time weapon” joining the roster.

Von Miller Teases Big Move After Bills Lose Out on OBJ

Miller had already taken a very active role in trying to recruit former teammate Odell Beckham Jr. to the Bills, an effort that ultimately failed as the Pro Bowl receiver signed with the Baltimore Ravens. Speaking to McAfee, Miller said the Bills could still have another impact player to add.

“Word on the street is that we might be getting another big-time weapon,” Miller said. “We missed out on [Odell Beckham Jr.], it’s another big weapon out there.”

"Word on the street is that we might be getting another BIG TIME weapon" 👀👀@VonMiller #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/djLl53wAJn — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 19, 2023

The statement came just a day after Miller hinted that wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins had expressed a desire to join the Bills.

“Hop says he wants to be a Buffalo Bill,” Miller said, via SI.com. “I would love to see DeAndre Hopkins be here and I would love to have his skill set on our offense with Josh Allen Stefon Diggs and Dawson Knox and Gabe Davis. How could we lose with those guys?”

Beane has pumped the brakes on the Hopkins rumors, however, warning in March not to look too much into rumors stirring on social media.

“Our name gets thrown into a lot of things, sometimes we’ve done 1%,” Beane said, via Syracuse.com reporter Matt Parrino.

Brandon Beane pumped the brakes on the DeAndre Hopkins rumors today in Phoenix. “Social media is social media, don’t take that too far. … Our name gets thrown into a lot of things, sometimes we’ve done 1% (of what’s been reported).” Beane said team isn’t out on OBJ, either. pic.twitter.com/ESXsIgKpVe — Matt Parrino (@MattParrino) March 27, 2023

Bills Could Have Different Kind of Move in Mind

While many interpreted Miller’s statement about the “big-time weapon” to be referring to Hopkins, others have suggested that the team’s big move could come through next week’s NFL Draft.

NFL.com insider Lance Zierlein predicted that the Bills would move up the board in the first round, jumping into the No. 23 spot to take running back Bijan Robinson. Zierlein said he believes the Texas running back could be the missing piece to Buffalo’s offense and a strong complement to quarterback Josh Allen and the passing game.

“Buffalo can smell the Super Bowl, and the best way to get there might be to jump up and lock in a three-down back who can take pressure off QB Josh Allen and help the Bills control games more efficiently,” Zierlein wrote.

ESPN insider Matt Miller also reported that the Bills are looking at moving up from their No. 27 overall pick in order to add a difference-maker on offense, which could either be a lineman or skill player.

“The Buffalo Bills are another AFC title contender with eyes on moving up, based on what I’ve heard from sources around the league,” Miller wrote. “The Bills will play the board and see who is falling, but with the No. 27 selection, it’s very possible general manager Brandon Beane gets anxious and moves up for an interior offensive lineman or offensive skill player.”