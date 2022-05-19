Bills Linebacker Von Miller Looking to Sell $4M ‘Club 58’ Mansion

As he continues to settle into his new home in Buffalo, Von Miller is looking to part with one of his remaining ties to the team that first drafted him.

The new Bills linebacker just listed the 18,745-square-foot mansion on Colorado’s Araphoe County that earned the nickname “Club 58” for the number he wore with the Denver Broncos. As the Denver Post’s Lily O’Neill reported, Miller is asking $4.1 million for the nine-bedroom, 15-bathroom estate.

Miller’s Mansion for Sale

As O’Neill noted, Miller originally purchased the home for $925,000 in 2012, the year after he was taken second overall in the NFL Draft and named AP Defensive Rookie of the Year. He made considerable investments in the property in the years that followed, O’Neill added.

“In 2018, Miller built an addition to the original four-bedroom, five-bathroom home that sits on 4.3 acres,” O’Neill wrote. “The newly constructed portion of the property, which connects to the original home on the first floor, has three bedrooms, five bathrooms, a cigar lounge and a gym with separate hot and cold contrast tubs and a steam room, according to the listing.”

The home’s listing on Christie’s International Real Estate offered even more details of what awaited anyone willing to pay the $4.1 million asking price, including a wrap-around bar, an eight-car garage, a full movie theater, and a 1,488-square-foot closet.

The end of an era: Von Miller is selling his Colorado home. https://t.co/kbM8zr7zro — Broncos Wire (@TheBroncosWire) May 18, 2022

Miller played 10 seasons for the Broncos before being traded to the Rams last season for second- and third-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. Miller won Super Bowls at both stops, and said he considered going back to the Rams for the 2022 season before ultimately picking the Bills.

Miller Settling Into Buffalo

Though Miller said it was a very difficult decision whether to stay with the Rams or pick the Bills, he admitted that he had always dreamed of playing in Buffalo. Speaking to reporters at his introductory press conference, Miller said he actually thought he would have started his career in Buffalo in 2011.

The Bills had the No. 3 pick in the draft that year, but Miller’s stock shot up and he was off the board but the time they picked. The Bills ended up with Marcell Dareus, who was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2017 and is now out of the league.

“I’ve been a big fan of the Bills for a long time,” Miller said, via SI.com. “You know, I thought I was going to be a Buffalo Bill when I first got drafted. Denver came out of nowhere the day before the draft and, you know, I got wind that I was going to be a Denver Bronco. But that whole offseason, I thought I was going to be a Buffalo Bill. I had already bought into the Buffalo Bills, I had Buffalo Bills gear, I knew about the Bills Mafia, I knew how much this team meant to this community.”

The first game of the NFL season: the Von Miller Bowl. pic.twitter.com/737boQqPrx — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) May 12, 2022

Miller will get the chance to see both of his former teams in a matter of a few weeks. The Bills host the Broncos in their second preseason game on August 20, then travel to Los Angeles to take on the Rams in season opener on September 8.

