Bills’ Breakout WR Shares Strong Statement on New OC Ken Dorsey

The endorsements keep rolling in for new Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

Dorsey, who had long been seen as Buffalo’s heir apparent to now-former offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, was officially handed the job after Dorsey left to become the new head coach of the New York Giants. The move has been especially popular with Bills players, with a wide receiver coming out of a career breakout performance sharing some love for Dorsey.

Big Praise for Dorsey

Though Dorsey was long seen as the shoe-in for the offensive coordinator job while he was still the team’s quarterbacks coach, the Bills had some tough competition after reports that Daboll wanted him to join the Giants staff. The Bills ultimately won out, naming Dorsey as offensive coordinator on February 1.

Gabe Davis was very excited for the move. The Bills wide receiver appeared on the Richard Sherman Podcast this week, saying he’s excited to have Dorsey taking over the continuity it will bring to the offense.

“I love Dorse. Dorse is a smart guy. I feel like that’s what we knew was gonna happen when Dabs left– and Dabs is the best OC. Dabs knows how to dice it up,” Davis said. “But I got a lot of faith in Dorsey as well. Obviously because you know Dorsey has been in the same room with (Daboll) as well and Dorse thinks like that on the sideline as well. Super excited to have Dorse.”

Gabe Davis with an all-time performance. 4 receiving TDs including this bad boy. Lordy be. #Bills pic.twitter.com/jnDcVjMz6k — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) January 24, 2022

After an up-and-down regular season that saw three games with no catches and one with no targets, Davis looks to play a much bigger role for the Bills next year. He became a top target for Allen late in the season and into the playoffs, culminating with his record-setting performance in the divisional round loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Davis made eight catches for 201 yards and an NFL playoff record four touchdowns.

Other Bills Share Love for Dorsey

Other members of the offense were excited for Dorsey’s promotion. Wide receiver and kick returner Isaiah McKenzie took to Twitter to share his endorsement, praising Dorsey for his energy on the sidelines.

The Dorse energy is unmatched on the sideline It’s 🔥 — Isaiah McKenzie (@_IsaiahMcKenzie) February 1, 2022

But the biggest words likely came from Allen, who credited Dorsey with helping him develop from a talented but raw quarterback into an MVP candidate.

“I think when he got here three years ago my career definitely changed. In terms of just how I viewed football and to have a guy in the room that played the game,” Allen said, via the USA Today’s Bills Wire. “Just the way that he approaches the game, he’s competitive, smart, he works his a– off. I appreciate what he’s done for me in my career so far… again, wherever the chips fall.”

The Bills have made another investment in Allen and the offense, naming former Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady as Dorsey’s replacement. The new quarterbacks coach was highly coveted, with ESPN’s Adam Schefter reporting shortly after Brady was fired that several teams were interested in interviewing him.

