“I feel like that side of stuff will take care of itself, I’ll have plenty of plays, I’ll have my plays, I’ll have success,” Diggs said, via the Buffalo News. “But as far as, like, in those games where I won’t be able to get the ball or teams game plan like, ‘We ain’t going to let him be a part of it,’ we have guys that can win. … I feel like those guys are going to be pivotal for us and when it’s my time to shine, I’m going to shine. I’m in no rush.”

The mindset didn’t help much on Sunday as the Bills were upset by the Jacksonville Jaguars in a 9-6 slugfest. Diggs had six catches for 85 yards, but the Bills offense struggled all day and only managed a pair of first-half field goals, with an unusually tenacious Jaguars defense hounding Allen all day.

