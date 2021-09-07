Former Bills Receiver Returns to NFL After Retiring, Trying New Sport

After a retirement and a failed sport change, former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Chris Hogan will be back to the NFL at the start of this season.

Hogan, who played lacrosse in high school and at Penn State before playing one season of college football, announced earlier this year that he was trying to launch a career in his first sport. He retired from the NFL and signed with a Premier Lacrosse League team, but the 33-year-old is now returning to football.

The latest Bills news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bills newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bills!

Hogan Back on NFL Roster

After more than a decade away from the sport, Hogan’s return to lacrosse was less than remarkable. He appeared in only two games during the season, registering no shots on goal. He had been a star at Penn State, serving as captain and leading the team with 29 goals in his junior season, earning him a spot on the all-ECAC team that year.

Two Hawks, One Team. Congratulations to Bryce Wasserman and Chris Hogan on joining the @PLLCannons! 📲 https://t.co/5vWKOXrF7P pic.twitter.com/h7XWi3umOn — Monmouth Hawks (@MonmouthHawks) March 31, 2021

Hogan had apparently always envisioned a return to lacrosse. He told Boston.com that he kept a lacrosse stick in his NFL locker, and in his “Monday Night Football” intros Hogan referred to himself as a Penn State lacrosse player.

“I always had a vision of going back to lacrosse in some way, shape, or form,” Hogan said. “I had talked to the PLL about potentially making this a reality. It wasn’t something that just happened overnight. I’ve been talking about it for a little while, and I think it just made sense.”

Hogan decided to return to the NFL after his PLL stint, and in July signed with the New Orleans Saints. He was initially released, but the Saints brought him back onto the roster this week.