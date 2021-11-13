Bills RB Zack Moss Clears Protocol, May Still Not Play: Insider

Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss is through concussion protocol and eligible to play in Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. Whether he actually takes the field against the AFC East rival could be another story, an insider speculates.

Moss was injured in the 9-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on November 7, leaving the game in the second half and being placed into the league-mandated concussion protocol. The team announced on Saturday that he had cleared concussion protocol, but his production on the field could still put his status in jeopardy.

The latest Bills news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bills newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bills!

Moss Ready to Return

Moss is tied for the team lead in rushing touchdowns this season with three and ranks third on the team with 233 rushing yards, but he has struggled in more recent games. As Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News noted, Moss and fellow running back Devin Singletary have combined for 182 yards on 54 carries over the last four games, and were particularly ineffective against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The two had just 22 yards rushing on nine carries as the Jaguars defensive line dominated.