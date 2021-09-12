Bills RB Zack Moss Launches New Project Talking Sports, Shoes

As he prepares to start his second season with the Buffalo Bills, running back Zack Moss is also branching out into a second career of sorts.

Moss, who stayed at Utah for his senior season so he could be the first in his family to get graduate from college, has found a way to put his communications degree to good use. The second-year running back has launched his own podcast, “The Moss Mode Show,” sharing some of his passions and giving Bills fans a little insight on what his teammates are like away from the field.

Moss Dives Into New Project

Moss spoke to Heavy.com about his desire to turn his sports connections into entertainment for fans and how it led him to launch “The Moss Mode Show.” He said he plans to bring on some friends from across professional sports, including some Buffalo Bills teammates who can share some insight and lively conversations about the sport.

“We will be crossing over into a lot of sports, like football, basketball, soccer and baseball,” Moss said. “I’ll have a lot of different guys on and just give them an opportunity to talk, chill, relax and talk about whatever. I’ve made it more of a podcast about sports.”

One of the first to join is Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Moss shared some video from his interview with the MVP candidate, talking to Allen about how he was passed up by Division I colleges coming out of high school and juco Reedley College. Allen would only get one college offer from Wyoming, and said he has used that as motivation throughout his NFL career.

Moss said he hopes the podcast can be a pathway to an eventual career in television broadcasting and a way to get training and feel more comfortable in front of a camera. The Bills running back said he could envision himself as an analyst or sideline reporter just like the broadcasters he watched in his younger years.

“I grew up watching SportsCenter and all those guys, and thought that’s something I would love to do,” Moss said.

Moss said he’s shooting for originality with his show, but said he’s taken some inspiration from another popular podcast — “I Am Athlete,” an unscripted weekly discussion hosted by former NFL stars Brandon Marshall, Chad Johnson, Fred Taylor and Channing Crowder.

Talking Sports, Shoes

Sports won’t be the only topic of discussion on “The Moss Mode Show.” Moss said he and guests will touch on a number of other topics, including his love of sneakers.

“I really feel you can express yourself with sneakers,” Moss said. “I think shoes can spark some great conversations between people. I started collecting shoes in my 8th grade year, and now that I’m in the league I can reach a little more and get some of the sneakers I missed out on, the ones I couldn’t get when I was younger.”

Moss said his all-time favorite is the Nike’s Travis Scott Air Jordan I Low, but said every pair has a story behind it.

“Shoes tell a story,” he said. “When I get a chance to get some older ones that came out in 2013 or 2014, I get the chance to reminisce and put myself back in that time period again. I remember camping out at the mall get a certain pair, and start thinking about all the things that happened that night.”





Moss has shared more about his podcast on his YouTube and Instagram pages, and said fans can keep an eye out for new episodes throughout the season.

