Bills GM’s Comments on QB Mitch Trubisky Go Viral on Twitter

The Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane spoke to the media at the NFL scouting combine on Tuesday, March 1, and his comments when discussing backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky quickly went viral on Twitter.

While Bills head coach Sean McDermott admitted that it’s “unrealistic” that the former No. 2 overall pick from the 2017 NFL Draft remains in Buffalo during his press conference on Tuesday — it was the unique way Beane described the North Carolina alum’s personality that caught people’s attention.

Beane said that Trubisky is the “marry your daughter,” type of guy, per ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg, and the compliments kept coming from the Bills’ top staff.

Trubisky is a “class act,” McDermott said, per WGR 550’s Sal Capaccio. “He’s really enjoyed his time with him. Said he handled his situation in Buffalo as good as anyone could. “It’s unrealistic to think we could have him back, but I want him to go on and do great things for him and his family.”

The Buzz on Trubisky Becoming a Starter Received Mixed Reactions on Twitter

As the start of free agency nears closer, the buzz surrounding Trubisky is reaching a fever pitch, which is confusing for many fans. After losing his starting quarterback role with Chicago Bears, Trubisky took a pay cut and signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract with the Bills.

During a preseason game against the Bears, Trubisky completed 20 of 28 passes for 221 yards and a touchdown. But throughout the regular season, while Allen remained healthy, Trubisky was used sparingly, completing a total of 6-of-8 passes for 75 yards with one interception, along with 24 rushing yards and touchdown, per NBC Sports.

“Mitch Trubisky raising his stock by not playing is pretty hilarious,” one man tweeted, while another person mused, “How did we get to people thinking Trubisky is some starting level QB again? Like how?”

Carpaccio tweeted, “The one year Mitch spent in Buffalo starting no games at all is doing more for his career than any of the previous four years and 50 starts he had with the Bears.”

During his time as the starting quarterback for the Chicago Bears, Trubisky tallied 10,609 passing yards, 64 touchdowns, and 37 interceptions.

The Bills Front Office, Including QB Josh Allen, are Strongly Hyping Up Trubisky as a Starter

While it’s understandably confusing as to how a player who barely played is becoming one of the most sought-after free agents in 2022, there are tons of fans and analysts rooting his redemption story, none more so than McDermott, Beane, and Allen.

The glowing reviews from the people who worked closely with Trubisky over the past year appear to be enough for some franchises to consider him as a starter. Boosting Trubisky’s stock, there are at least 11 teams looking for a new starting quarterback.

ESPN‘s Jeremy Fowler wrote that Allen was “eager” to discuss Trubisky, as he “absolutely fell in love with the dude.” The Bills star couldn’t but admire how Trubisky handled going from a first-round pick, a Pro Bowl selection in his sophomore year, to eventually getting benched by then-coach Matt Nagy in Year 4.

“Mitch has been through the ringer,” Allen said. “No. 2 pick, how he handled being a professional, coming into a situation where you never thought you’ll be in that situation, that’s not easy. But he handled it with such class.”

“The dude is an athlete,” Allen continued, giving Trubisky an A+ rating. “I don’t think people really understand that. You give him leeway in an offense to have that mindset of, ‘See it, do it, we trust you.’ He’s going to kill it.”

