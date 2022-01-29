Giants Hire Bills OC Brian Daboll as New Head Coach for 2022

Making the heartbreak from Buffalo Bills‘ overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs hurt even more, the fact the this franchise will drastically different next season.

Joe Schoen, one of Buffalo’s longtime top executives, has already accepted a new job as the Giants general manager, and according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, offensive coordinator Brian Daboll will be joining him in New York.

While numerous reports had Daboll as the Dolphins’ top choice to take over their new head coach in 2022, he officially accepted the Giants’ head coaching position before Miami was able to make him an offer.

Rapoport tweeted on Friday, January 28, “Sources: The #Giants are working to hire #Bills OC Brian Daboll as their new head coach. The two sides will attempt to do a deal and reunite him with old friend and new NYG GM Joe Schoen.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that it’s basically a done deal. Schefter tweeted, “Giants hiring former Bills’ OC Brian Daboll as their next head coach, per sources.”

Not only were the #Dolphins after Brian Daboll — the #Saints asked him to interview for their head coaching vacancy as well, per source. Instead, the #Giants moved swiftly after interviews ended today to wrap up Daboll, who reunites with GM Joe Schoen. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 28, 2022

Daboll’s exit will not come as a huge a surprise. Daboll, who won the AP’s Assistant Coach of the Year last season, was named in December by Bleacher Report‘s Maurice Moton as the No. 3 most-sought-after “Top Head Coaching Candidates” in 2022.

Daboll’s New Job With the Giants was Applauded on Twitter

Very happy for this guy. Brian Daboll deserves it. The Giants got a good one. pic.twitter.com/cgrJK3p2r0 — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) January 28, 2022

While it’s a devasting blow for the Bills to lose Daboll, who’s been a key factor in quarterback Josh Allen’s exponential growth over the past four years, fans and analysts were thrilled to see such a deserving coach rise up in the league.

News 1 Buffalo reporter Jon Scott tweeted, “Daboll is one of my absolute favorites that I’ve come across in my entire career. I’ll miss our interactions, but so happy for him getting a well deserved head coaching opportunity.”

Allen Has Already Picked His Top Choice to Replace Daboll, But He Might Also Join the Giants Coachin Staff

For Allen, the prospect of Daboll moving on to another team will likely hurt the most, and if it was up to the superstar quarterback, he would’ve stayed put in Buffalo.

Allen said during his end-of-season press conference on Monday, “I think teams would be foolish not to offer Brian Daboll a job. I’m praying they don’t because I want him back here. But I love him and his family too much to really think that. I think he’s one of the best coaches in the league.”

As for possibly finding Daboll’s replacement, Allen said, “There’s a guy in this building that I’m a huge advocate for.”

If Brian Daboll were to get a head coaching job, Josh Allen says he's a 'huge advocate for someone in the building' to become the next offensive coordinator. He was talking about Ken Dorsey.#BillsMafia — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) January 24, 2022

Josh Allen just basically said he wants Ken Dorsey to be the OC if Brian Daboll leaves to be a head coach elsewhere.#BillsMafia — Joe Marino (@TheJoeMarino) January 24, 2022

Allen has earned the right to at least make a suggestion, and it seems crystal clear his top pick would be Buffalo’s current passing coordinator and quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey.

However, Allen may be getting a double dose of heartbreak this week. NFL Inside Joran Schultz tweeted on Friday, “As I reported earlier in the week, Daboll wanted to be a package deal with Ken Dorsey. He’s getting his wish. Source says Dorsey is currently in negotiations with the #Giants to become their new OC. Bills Mafia heads to the Meadowlands.”

