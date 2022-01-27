Bills Rumors: AFC East Rival Predicted to Land Buffalo’s QB & Coach

After the Buffalo Bills postseason came to an abrupt end following their heartbreaking overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 23, the rumored reports concerning the future of offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky skyrocketed.

Daboll, who won the AP’s Assistant Coach of the Year last season, and was named in December by Bleacher Report as the No. 3 most-sought-after “Top Head Coaching Candidates” in 2022, has already interviewed with multiple teams.

While initial reports had Daboll following ex-Bills executive turned Giants general manager Joe Schoen to New York, which could still very well happen, the offensive coordinator is now believed to be the Miami Dolphins’ No. 1 choice to take over as their head coach.

And if Daboll accepts, analysts predict he’ll take Trubisky, who’s officially a free agent, along with him.

Brian Daboll leading here, but I think Nick Saban would be a great choice. https://t.co/hoGCndzYLG — yx-Buffalo Rumblings (@BuffRumblings) January 27, 2022

Palm Beach Post reporter Joe Schad tweeted on Thursday, “Just noticed Mitch Trubisky is a free agent. I can guess the Bills backup quarterback might enjoy relocating to South Florida and working with Brian Daboll if that were to play out with the Dolphins.”

Several league sources believe Bills OC Brian Daboll is the favorite to be the Miami Dolphins' next head coach.

If Daboll takes that job, Dan Quinn & Brian Flores are the leading contenders to be the Giants' next head coach, to me. NYG's done significant work on both. — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) January 26, 2022

Following up on @PLeonardNYDN report that the #Dolphins are trying to land Brian Daboll: I was told last night that while Miami made a big push for Daboll, the organization still didn’t know for sure where he was leaning. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 27, 2022

Propelling the rumors that Daboll would choose the Dolphins over the Giants, he has a history with Miami’s quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, as he was the offensive coordinator at Alabama in 2017.

SB Nations’s Justin Hier offered up another reason Daboll might lean toward Miami. Heier tweeted on Thursday, “As for the possibility that Brian Daboll might choose to retain some of Miami’s current defensive staff if he takes the #Dolphins head coach job… Daboll and current DC Josh Boyer spent several years together with the #Patriots. There’s familiarity there.”

Twitter Had a Strong Reaction to Both Daboll & Trubisky Possibly Landing in Miami

While Bills fans had difficulty understanding why Daboll would take a job with an AFC East rival, as he’d have to face Buffalo and quarterback Josh Allen at least twice a year, Dolphins fans and analysts were pumped.

Announce Brian Daboll to the Miami Dolphins. Daboll is an offensive genius, he gets players open w/ motions and deception. Check out this play that Daboll schemed up vs. the #Raiders. #FinsUp @DolphinsTalk pic.twitter.com/JslEGh2JH2 — Mike Dixon (@MikeDixon_VST) January 27, 2022

Phins fans were excited at the prospect of having Daboll as head coach, but they were even more curious about the potential battle for Miami’s starting quarterback position if he brought Trubisky along. Would Trubisky beat out Tua Tagovailoa?

If Daboll is the guy, I will spend way too much time this offseason yelling for Miami to sign Mitch Trubisky to compete with Tua Tagovailoa. — Jeremy Klump (@NUTTYxPROFESSOR) January 27, 2022

If Daboll is coming to Miami hope he brings Trubisky. — Gangster BoB MIAMI D BOYZ RIP D.F.S. (@makaveligangsta) January 27, 2022

“Bring Trubisky in and allow him to actually compete for the starters position,” a Phins fan tweeted. “Since people like to compare Tua’s 2nd year numbers to Brees well Trubisky had better numbers that Tua in his second year. Maybe it actually pushes both to be better.”

Another Dolphins fan is hoping that if Daboll lands in Miami, he’ll bring more players than just Trubisky. He tweeted, “If Daboll becomes the next HC of the Miami Dolphins, free agents Mitch Trubisky and Isaiah McKenzie might follow along with a trade for former Alabama WR Calvin Ridley. All have ties to Daboll and I’m sure he’d want to bring more.”

If Daboll Leaves, Allen Said He’s Pushing for Ken Dorsey to Take Over as OC

If Daboll left Buffalo, it would be a huge blow to Allen. He said during his end-of-season press conference on Monday, “I think teams would be foolish not to offer Brian Daboll a job. I’m praying they don’t because I want him back here. But I love him and his family too much to really think that. I think he’s one of the best coaches in the league.”

As for possibly finding Daboll’s replacement, Allen said. “There’s a guy in this building that I’m a huge advocate for.”

If Brian Daboll were to get a head coaching job, Josh Allen says he's a 'huge advocate for someone in the building' to become the next offensive coordinator. He was talking about Ken Dorsey.#BillsMafia — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) January 24, 2022

Josh Allen just basically said he wants Ken Dorsey to be the OC if Brian Daboll leaves to be a head coach elsewhere.#BillsMafia — Joe Marino (@TheJoeMarino) January 24, 2022

Allen’s statement made it crystal clear his top pick to replace Daboll would be Buffalo’s current passing coordinator and quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey.

