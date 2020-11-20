Bills Activate Three Players off Reserve/COVID List

The bye week is paying off in good ways for the Buffalo Bills.

On Thursday, the Bills activated tight end Tyler Kroft, cornerback Levi Wallace and safety Dean Marlowe from the reserve/covid-19 list after they were placed on it before their matchup with the Arizona Cardinals game on Sunday.

They had been placed on the list after coming in close contact with cornerback Josh Norman, who had tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of the matchup.

The loss of Wallace, Norman, and Marlowe, forced the Bills to play with a lack of depth on Sunday and it showed as Kyler Murray passed for 245 yards and one touchdown. Cardinals leading receiver DeAndre Hopkins came down with 7 receptions for 127 yards and one touchdown.

Hopkins pulled down the game-winning touchdown in between three Bills defensive backs to give the Cardinals the 32-30 victory.

Getting Back To Full Strength

When the Bills come out of their bye week, they could be close to returning to full health.

On Monday, Sean McDermott said that starting guard Cody Ford and starting linebacker Matt Milano were trending in the right direction, and before being placed on the reserve/covid-19 list, the secondary was set to be fully healthy for the first time this season.

Having a fully healthy team will be crucial for the team moving forward and the bye week came at the perfect time for the Bills.

On Monday in his media availability, Sean McDermott mentioned that the team was originally looking forward to a mini-bye after playing the Kansas City Chiefs on a Thursday night. Due to the debacle with the Tennessee Titans, the Bills had their game schedule moved around and lost that and have had to battle through 10 straight weeks of games.

Not This Time Around

Earlier this year, tight end Dawson Know contracted the coronavirus, and most of the tight ends on the Bills roster were placed on the reserve/covid-19 list. Fortunately for Tyler Kroft, the birth of his newborn daughter saved him from coming in close contact with Knox and being placed on the list.

Kroft wasn’t saved this time around and came in close contact with Norman at some point between Friday and Saturday when the news was announced.

In the past, McDermott has said that the Bills use tracers while they are in the facility to keep track of everyone’s movements and figure out who has come into close contact with who. When Knox contracted covid, the tight ends were considered in close contact during a tight end meeting.

Coming Out Of The Bye Week

After 10 weeks, the Bills are 7-3 and had won three straight games before their loss to the Cardinals. Coming out of their bye, the Bills will host the Los Angeles Chargers and then travel to the west coast for the third time this season for a matchup with the San Francisco 49ers, which both will be solid tests.

Then, on Dec. 13, the Bills will host the currently undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football, which will be a solid test as the Bills look to close out the season on the right foot.

