ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky Says the Bills Are “Best Equipped” to Unseat an AFC Contender

The Buffalo Bills are coming off their biggest win of the season and they are already receiving praise from some of the top media outlets around the country.

This morning, former Detroit Lions quarterback and ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky appeared on ESPN’s Get Up and claimed the Buffalo Bills are “The team that is most equipped to beat the Kansas City Chiefs.”

The Bills have the best chance to unseat the Chiefs in the AFC, according to @danorlovsky7. pic.twitter.com/0GH2ke1Dt5 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) November 9, 2020

These two teams already faced off earlier this year and the Chiefs took down the Bills 26-17. But, the Bills were a few close plays away from taking down the Chiefs on primetime as Justin Zimmer almost forced a late fumble that would’ve allowed the Bills to take over in Chiefs territory.

To back up his claim, Orlovsky gave three reasons why the Bills were equipped to beat the Chiefs.

You Have to Have An Explosive Offense

Having an explosive offense is the first reason that Orlovsky gave for the Bills being the best team equipped to beat the Chiefs.

An explosive offense is something both the Chiefs and the Bills have this year as they both lead the league in plays of 20-plus yards or more. Patrick Mahomes leads the league with 38 passes of 20 yards or more and Allen is right behind him with 37. On Sunday alone, Allen had 12 passes of 15 yards or more. The Bills also have three rushes of 20-yards or more and the Chiefs have five.

Long plays have converted to a lot of scoring as well as the Chiefs have the second-most touchdowns in the league with 35 compared to Buffalo’s 28. So, while the Bills do have the weapons to compete with Kansas City’s explosive and high-scoring offense, they are still improving in several ways that would allow them to become multidimensional as the season goes on.

The Bills have also scored 27 points or more in five of their nine games while the Chiefs have done so in six of their nine games.

A Quarterback That Can Go Above X’s and O’s

It’s been clear how good Patrick Mahomes has been during his four years in the NFL. He’s a two-time pro-bowler, an NFL MVP, and a Super Bowl champion. He’s also thrown for over 12,000 yards and 100 touchdowns in his career.

He’s the face of the Chiefs and could possibly be argued as the face of the NFL, which is the type of quarterback Orlovsky feels like you need.

“Sometimes the defense is going to make a big play,” Orlovsky said. “So, can you kind of create on your own?

Although he struggled early in his career, Allen is starting to become that type of quarterback for the Bills. He’s third in the league in passing yards with 2,587 yards and he’s also tied for the fifth-most passing touchdowns in the league with 19. He also has five rushing touchdowns.

Both quarterbacks have also been known for being able to extend plays in the backfield and can throw on the run consistently. Allen has also been known for running the ball and averages 3.7 yards per carry.

A Great Coaching Staff

The guys on the sideline and up in the booth were Orlovsky’s final reason for the Bills having the chance to take out the Cheifs.

Orlovsky brought up the coaching of offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier during their matchup with the Seahawks on Sunday as a prime example.

“Daboll looked at that game and said ya know what? ‘Seattle’s pass defense isn’t very good we’re gonna throw the ball a bunch,'” Orlovsky said. “I think they threw the ball every first down. Leslie Frazier was also outstanding with his defensive plan. I think the Buffalo Bills are the most equipped team to beat the Chiefs.”

At times this season, the play calling from the Buffalo Bills coaching staff has been huge and they’ve shown up in games that matter and McDermott has brought the staff, and team, a long way since he took over.

