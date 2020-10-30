Former Bills Starting Guard Signs With AFC Foe

Former Buffalo Bills starting guard Quinton Spain has found a new home and it’s in the AFC North.

The Cincinnati Bengals announced the signing of Spain on Friday and the 6-foot-4, 330-pound guard will join the team’s practice squad. Spain was released by the Bills last week when his role on the offensive line decreased.

Roster Update: We've signed free agent G Quinton Spain to the practice squad & released DE Kendall Futrell from the practice squad. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 30, 2020

After the Bengals announced the signing, Spain thanked the organization for the opportunity to get back on an NFL roster and continue his career on Twitter.

I want to thank the @Bengals organization for giving me an opportunity!!!!!!! I’m excited for this next chapter in my life. Ready to put that work in #Bengals #WhoDey #SG #OnAMission pic.twitter.com/AlaaDXoE3Q — Mr. Undrafted (@quinton_spain) October 30, 2020

How It Ended In Buffalo

The former Tennessee Titan signed with the Bills before the 2019 season and started in all 16 games. He played 100-percent of the offensive snaps and never relinquished a sack. He also played in 61 snaps on special teams. In all 16 games, he only committed two penalties.

Spain had such a positive impact on the Bills offensive roster last season that general manager Brandon Beane signed him to a three-year contract worth $15 million dollars in the offseason. It was clear that Spain would be a key piece of the Bills continuity on the offensive line moving forward.

But as 2020 played out, Spain, who turned 29 in August, saw his playing time decrease. After playing in 100-percent of the snaps (87) against the New York Jets in Week 1 and 95-percent of the snaps (58) in Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins, Spain only logged five special teams snaps in Week 3 and 37 total snaps against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4.

He complained of foot soreness before Buffalo’s game against the Tennessee Titans and never saw the field for the Buffalo Bills again. He was released on Oct. 21.

A Crowded Offensive Line

Simply put, the Bills had to make room on the offensive line and Spain was the odd man out. With no preseason games to work with, the coaching staff didn’t have a lot of time to evaluate the players they had along the line and it was somewhat of an open competition in the first few weeks.

Brian Winters filled in at guard as well and second-year player Cody Ford slid in from tackle to guard after Jon Feliciano was injured before Week 1. Spain lost playing time and the two parties agreed to mutually part ways with the return of Feliciano, who was activated on Monday, on the horizon.

What He Brings to Cincinnati

The Bengals drafted Joe Burrow with the No. 1 pick of the 2020 NFL draft and they are looking to bring in as much protection as they can to keep him safe in the pocket. Spain didn’t allow one sack last year and after being cut, you could assume he’s motivated to produce for his new team.

The Bengals also brought in Seattle Seahawks offensive linemen B.J. Finney recently to bolster their offensive line even further.

