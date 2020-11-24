Bills Week 15 Game Has Been Rescheduled

The Buffalo Bills are receiving another primetime football game this season.

On Tuesday, the Bills announced that their Week 15 game against the Denver Broncos on Empower Field at Mile High Stadium in Denver is now set for Saturday, Dec. 19 at 4:30 p.m.

Our Week 15 game against the @Broncos has been set for Saturday, December 19 at 4:30PM.#BUFvsDEN | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/LLKbJUC8mf — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) November 24, 2020

The NFL gave the 8:30 p.m. matchup that same night to the Green Bay Packers and Carolina Panthers.

Since the beginning of the year, the Buffalo Bills Week 15 matchup has been listed as “to be determined” as the NFL designated a total of five games to possibly be played on Saturday of that week. For the Buffalo Bills, it will mean another primetime football game in the second half of the season.

In their final six games, the Bills are set to play two Monday Night Football games, Dec. 7 against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13 and on Dec. 28 against the New England Patriots in Week 16. The Bills will also play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football for the second straight year.

Primetime In Buffalo

For the second straight season, the Buffalo Bills are getting one of their late-season games flexed to primetime television. Last year’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers was flexed to Sunday Night Football late in the season and the Bills ended up defeating the Steelers by a touchdown to move to 10-4.

Buffalo’s Week 16 matchup with the Patriots was also slotted for a Saturday primetime game. After defeating the Steelers, the Bills lost to both the Patriots and the Jets.

The Bills were also supposed to play the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football earlier this year, but after the covid-19 situation with the Tennesse Titans, who they played on a Tuesday, it was moved to Monday, Oct. 19. They lost that game 26-17.

Deserving of the Spotlight

Over the course of the 2020 season, the Bills have proved themselves to be must-watch television.

Through their first 10 games, they are 7-3, score an average of 27.2 points per game, and have one of the most electrifying quarterbacks in the NFL. Behind Josh Allen, the Bills offense is averaging 376.5 yards per game, which is 11th in the NFL and they’ve also scored the 11th most points in the league.

Allen is also 7th in the league in passing yards (2,871) and passing touchdowns (21) and his top receiver, Stefon Diggs, is second in the NFL with 906 receiving yards and four touchdowns. The offense, led by offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, is exciting to watch and as the season carries on the Bills could possibly continue to prove that.

By Week 15, the Bills have an opportunity to solidify themselves as one of the top teams in the NFL and could possibly clinch their first AFC East division title since 1995.

With four of their final six games in primetime, the Bills will be placed in the national spotlight for the first time in a long time.

