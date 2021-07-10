Cole Beasley enjoyed a career-best season in 2020, falling just short of 1,000 yards and making the first NFL All-Pro team of his career. But it may end up being his final season with the Buffalo Bills, with a new report suggesting that his offseason controversies and rise of new slot candidates could make Beasley a candidate to get cut before the season starts.

If the prediction were to come true, it could also mean a big opportunity for one of the Bills’ most versatile players, who could end up taking Beasley’s spot in the slot.

Beasley’s Days With Buffalo May be Numbered

Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News took a look at Bills training camp and some of the surprising players who may not end up making the final roster. He noted that Beasley had already stirred some controversy when he suggested that he would rather retire than be forced to take the COVID-19 vaccine. In a viral and controversial statement shared on Twitter, Beasley said that he saw the shots as unnecessary.

“I’m not going to take meds for a leg that isn’t broken,” he wrote, via CNN. “I’d rather take my chances with Covid and build up my immunity that way. Eat better. Drink water. Exercise and do what I think is necessary to be a healthy individual. That is MY CHOICE based on MY experiences and what I think is best.”

“If I’m forced into retirement, so be it.”