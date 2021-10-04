Bills Top Wide Receiver Slams Fans Booing Him at Home Stadium

Despite the heavy rain that poured down in Orchard Park, New York, Buffalo Bills fans experienced one of the most stress-free, enjoyable games to watch in person as their home stomped over the Houston Texans with a 40-0 win on Sunday.

But the shutout victory wasn’t as pleasurable for Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley, who went on Twitter to accuse fans of booing him both during and after the game. The 32-year-old veteran, who’s one of quarterback Josh Allen’s top targets, didn’t exactly shine against the Texans, tallying just two catches for 16 yards, but Beasley claims he wasn’t getting booed for his performance on the field.

Beasley tweeted on Monday, “Only place I get boo’d is at our home stadium. Then some of the same people want me to take pictures and sign autographs. I thought bills fans were the best in the world? Where’d they go? If the vaccine works then why do vaxxed people need to be protected from unvaxxed? #letemin.”

While Beasley previously said that he would no longer discuss the vaccine or his personal thoughts on the NFL’s health and safety mandates, it continues to be a topic that he brings up often on social media.

People at the Bills Vs. Texans Game Say Fans Were Yelling ‘Beeeeasssssseeee,’ Not ‘Booooooo’

Some are. Then I got some right behind the bench yelling at me to get vaccinated and talking shit. https://t.co/OrlO3AToSX — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) October 4, 2021

In response to Beasley’s complaint, Syracuse.com reporter Matt Parrino, who was in attendance at Highmark Stadium on October 3, tweeted that fans weren’t actually booing him, but cheering for him. It would be easy in a very noisy sports arena to mistake “Beeeeeeeeeeeeassseeee,” for booing.

“Some are,” Beasley responded. “Then I got some right behind the bench yelling at me to get vaccinated and talking s***.”

One fan responded, “Is this a serious tweet man??? There is not 1 single boo in that crowd… but there definitely is a BEEEEEAAAAASSSSEEEEE CHANT when ever we can do it.. you can’t be that naive can you??”

BuffaloRumblings.com Matt Warren reported on Monday, “We reached out to Bills fans who were at the game, who said there is a small minority of Bills fans who are booing Beasley either during player introductions or when he gets the ball. But again, it’s a very small minority. It seems a little jaded to come at all Bills fans like this.”

Beasley Faced Backlash on Twitter for Being a Hypocrite

Public Service Announcement pic.twitter.com/XjQicdvnKm — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) June 18, 2021

Considering Beasley has gone on numerous rants about how he should be able to talk about his controversial opinion on vaccination rules without criticism, many Twitter users found it rich that he would then call out fans for speaking out about their own opinion.

“Are you saying people are bad fans for being vocal in their disagreement with things you’ve tweeted and said?” one person responded. “That’s as unfair as saying you’re a bad football player for vocally disagreeing with the NFL/county’s policies/mandates. Fans get a voice too.”

Another man tweeted, “Stop crying dude, You make a decision you stick by it but don’t expect everyone to agree with it! It’s part of the deal dude!”

Numerous fans, however, are simply over this combative dialogue in general. “cole shut up pretty please,” one person tweeted, while another wrote, “Dude I really don’t think they’re booing. That’s not my Mafia. I don’t agree with your vax logic, but I’m still a big Beasley fan! Rocking my 11 jersey yesterday in VA. Keep ballin my dude.”

