Bills WR Stuns Fans With New Look at Practice: ‘Boy Band’ Beasley

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley has made more headlines for his anti-vaccination statements than his on-the-field performance thus far this season, but that may soon change.

They say a person who changes their hair is about to change their life and based on the new look Beasley revealed at practice on Thursday, the veteran receiver may be looking for a fresh start.

Beasley has cut off his signature rock-star long threads and debuted what many called a “boy band” look on Twitter. One fan tweeted, “Let’s hope his powers weren’t in those locks,” another person joked, “That Buffalo heat got to him.”

Cole Beasley has a new haircut pic.twitter.com/ygIUmJs4C8 — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) September 30, 2021

However, numerous comments continued to revolve around the player’s defiant stance on getting vaccinated. One person tweeted, “Did he do enough research before he put that hairstyle on his body? There are a lot of different opinions about hairstyles and the mainstream media only really focuses on one side. Idk, I would have waited to see the science.”

“He should’ve had this haircut during his vaccine rants he would’ve looked less crazy lol,” another person tweeted.

Beasley Has Yet to Record a Touchdown This Season

While Beasley has been quietly productive through the Bills’ first three games of the season, he’s yet to bring in an endzone score. During Buffalo’s 43-21 win over the Washington Football Team last Sunday, he caught a season-high eleven receptions for 98 yards, but in Week 2, during the Bills 35-0 shutout over the Miami Dolphins, Beasley caught just four receptions for 36 yards.

However, Beasley is one of the team’s top-targeted receivers, just behind Stefon Diggs, as reported by Sports Illustrated. Overall, Beasley has tallied 23 catches for 194 yards on 30 targets, while Diggs has 19 catches for 191 yards and one touchdown on 31 targets. As for Emmanuel Sanders, he’s racked up 11 catches for 194 yards and two scores on 20 targets.

In the season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Beasley caught eight passes for 60 yards. Beasley, however, could have an absolute breakout game when the Bills host the Texans in Orchard Park on Sunday, as Houston was routed by the Carolina Panthers in Week 3, losing 24-9.

Beasley Is Happy to See Another Veteran WR Excel in Buffalo

You're really starting to see the chemistry between Josh Allen and Emmanuel Sanders as he had 5 catches for 94 yards (including a 41 yard catch) and 2 touchdowns. "You gotta prove yourself all the time. To come to this fan base and prove myself, it feels good." pic.twitter.com/3BhDeDTPd8 — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) September 26, 2021

After Sanders’ breakout game against Washington, his former SMU teammate, Beasley, 32, couldn’t help but gush about the 34-year-old’s performance during the postgame news conference.

“When they told me in the offseason they were gonna go after him I already knew it was a good fit without even seeing him with our offense just because I’ve been with the guy before, I know how he works,” Beasley said, per RochesterFirst.com.

“He’s still one of the hardest practice players on our team even at 34 so it’s just fun to watch him and he’s been doing it for a long time,” Beasley continued. “It’s fun to watch a veteran guy go to work and that’s an example of leading for the other guys as well.”

