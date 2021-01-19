Bills OC Brian Daboll Delivers Message to Bills Fans

Buffalo Bills fans can breathe. Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is here to stay.

At least for now.

Throughout the latter part of the season, Daboll became one of the hottest head coaching candidates in the NFL and he was connected to the head coaching openings with New York Jets, Los Angeles Chargers, and some have also connected him with the opening in Philadelphia as well.

But, after the Jets hired former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and the Chargers hired former Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley on Sunday, Daboll shut down any chance of him moving forward with any other opportunities this season.

“I’m humbled and I’m honored to have some opportunities,” Daboll said via Matt Bove from 7 Eyewitness News in Buffalo. “The ultimate goal is to become a head coach one day but that’s not on the agenda right now for me. It’s about doing everything that I can do to help our team be the best that they can be this week. That’s what its always been and that is what it will always be.”

The mastermind behind the explosion of the Bills offense this season is here to stay, at least for another year, but it doesn’t seem like Daboll will be in Buffalo forever. On Sunday, ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported that a source close to Daboll said “He’ll be a big name for head coach next year” meaning Daboll could be in Buffalo for just one more year.

Source close to Brian Daboll “He’ll be the big name for head coach next year” I sense from talking to agents and other candidates tonight —this was a “surprise pick” by the Chargers — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) January 18, 2021

The Chargers Not Choosing Brian Daboll Surprised Several People

Before the Bills took on the Baltimore Ravens this past Saturday, ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter broke the news that Brian Daboll was the favorite for the opening with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Daboll was the perfect fit. He’s an offensive-minded coach, that has turned the Bills offense, and its young quarterback, into one of the best in the league. The Chargers are in somewhat of the same boat with rookie quarterback Justin Herbert and a ton of talent. Daboll also had a connection with Chargers general manager Tom Telesco.

So, when the Chargers decided to go with Staley, it obviously left a surprised, but excited, impression on a lot of people in Buffalo, and around the country.

This is *massive* news for the Bills https://t.co/EYoI7hXXdA — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) January 18, 2021

I'm stunned the Chargers didn't go for Brian Daboll. STUNNED. — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) January 18, 2021

This is substantial for all #Bills fans out there hoping to hold onto OC Brian Daboll in 2021 https://t.co/xFX4W6ckFw — Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) January 18, 2021

McDermott Believes McDermott is Truly Capable of a Head Coaching Position

Although he’s happy to have him stay in Buffalo, Bills head coach Sean McDermott knows that he has a good offensive coordinator on his hands and he’s happy to have him in Buffalo for as long as he can.

“Brian is very qualified to become a head coach and sometimes things happen where a lot of factors get involved in those selections and decisions,” McDermott said during his video conference call. “But, at the end of the day, we’re happy to have Brian with us for as long as he’s been with us and hopefully moving forward as well. He’s a valuable member of our staff.”

With Daboll at the helm of the offense, the Bills have taken off this season as Josh Allen and the offense scored 31.3 points per game this season, which led the AFC and they also finished second in the league in yards per game with 396.4 yards per game.

