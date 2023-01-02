NFL Analyst Slammed for Insensitive Tweet After Damar Hamlin’s Collapse

The Buffalo Bills (12-3) highly-anticipated Week 17 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) was suspended on Monday, January 2, with 5:58 left in the first quarter after safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. The 24-year-old was administered CPR on the field before getting escorted to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in “critical condition,” per an official NFL statement shortly after 10 p.m. Eastern time.

Before the league officially postponed the game, NFL analyst Skip Bayless sounded off on the implications of possibly canceling the marquee Monday Night Football showdown. While Bills and Bengals players cleared the benches to kneel on the field to pray for Hamlin, Bayless tweeted, “I’ve seen so many horrific injuries suffered on football fields yet never have I seen a reaction like this. In every other situation I witnessed or covered, the game always went on fairly quickly. The attitude was, ‘Hey, that’s football.’ For these players, this was DIFFERENT.”

Bayless added in a follow-up tweet, “No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game – but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome… which suddenly seems so irrelevant.”

The second tweet caused an immediate uproar of backlash on Twitter. Former three-time NFL All-Pro Shawne Merriman tweeted, “Never really had an opinion on @RealSkipBayless takes but he absolutely crossed the line with this one,” while former NFL wide receiver Dez Bryant simply wrote, “F*** YOU SKIP BAYLESS,” before adding, “Is it a block button to block everybody who is trying to defend skip Bayless? Do you think any player from both sides give a damn about standings? No.. btw commish you deserve a hand clap for making the right decision canceling the game.”

Sports Instagram influencer Bob Menery tweeted, “Bro skip bayless is done!!! You’re a f****** piece of s*** and an idiot. I will never watch you again you dumb f*** before adding, “I don’t even use twitter but I’m on here to say @RealSkipBayless is a f****** p***** a** b**** hoping for clicks to stay relevant.”

Former NBA center turned ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins tweeted, “You’re a sick individual. Real Talk,” while former Hornets guard Isaiah Thomas wrote, “I hope they fire you bro!!! For you to even THINK of the game is very sad.”

Bills defensive tackle Tim Settle tweeted, “Shannon been checked you bout how you talk learn how to stfu,” referring to Shannon Sharpe’s extremely heated quarrel with Bayless on “Undisputed” last month.

Skip Bayless Clarified His Tweets & Apologized Following Immediate Backlash

Bayless definitely saw the backlash on social media and put out another tweet 52 minutes later to add clarity to his message and apologize.

Bayless tweeted, “Nothing is more important than that young man’s health. That was the point of my last tweet. I’m sorry if that was misunderstood but his health is all that matters. Again, everything else is irrelevant. I prayed for him & will continue to.”

Several analysts and fans weren’t buying the reporter’s apology. The Power Hour host Rannae Stubs directly responded, “Just delete the tweet then,” while former Bay New 9 sports reporter Chris Torello wrote, “Skip has never admitted he was wrong or misunderstood. SOMEONE above him told him to fix this.”

Report: Bills to Fly Home After the Game Was Suspended

Approximately an hour after the NFL postponed the Bills-Bengals matchup, FOX 19 reporter Joe Danneman tweeted, “Source: Bills are flying home. They are not staying in Cincinnati.”

As of midnight Eastern time, much of the Bills team was still present at Paycor Stadium, according to ESPN’s broadcast. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was also seen arriving at the UC Medical Center, located approximately two miles from the stadium, to be with his teammate.

Hamlin’s teammates filled Twitter with messages of love and support. Allen tweeted, “Please pray for our brother,” while tight end Dawson Knox wrote, “Prayer is real, and it’s powerful. Constantly praying for Damar and his family.”

Hamlin’s agent Ira Turner put out the following message via NFL Network‘s Ian Rapoport, “Please continue to pray for Damar and his family. We currently have no update at this time. Will ask that you keep the family in your prayers.”

ESPN‘s Cole Harvey tweeted, “Just spoke to a rep from University of Cincinnati Medical Center who says the hospital does NOT anticipate giving an update tonight on Damar Hamlin’s status.”