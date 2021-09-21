Buffalo Bills Audition Versatile Ex-Seahawks Defensive Stud

Despite absolutely crushing the Miami Dolphins 35-0 in Week 2, the Buffalo Bills are still looking for ways to improve on defense. According to the NFL’s Daily Transaction Report, the Bills invited former Seattle Seahawks defensive back Damarious Randall to work out with the team this week.

Randall, a former first-round pick out of Arizona State in 2015, played his first three seasons in the NFL as a cornerback with the Green Bay Packers. He started 30 of 39 games, recording 10 interceptions, 32 passes defended, and 144 tackles.

In 2018, the Packers traded Randall to the Cleveland Browns, where he switched positions to play safety. During his two seasons with the Browns, he started 26 games, tallying four interceptions, 15 passes defended, 2.5 sacks, and 146 tackles.





Last September, the versatile defensive player was signed with the Seahawks’ practice squad but was soon elevated to the active roster, appearing in 10 games. In April 2021, Seattle resigned Randall, and switched his position back to cornerback, as reported by Seahawks.com. However, Randall didn’t make the 53-man roster and was released by Seattle on August 31.

The Bills Also Invited Cornerback Quinton Dunbar to Work Out

Joining Randall at Orchard Park to audition for the Bills, his former Seahawks teammate Quinton Dunbar, who was cut by the Detroit Lions one day before their preseason opener.

Dunbar, who played wide receiver at Florida under coach Urban Meyer, went undrafted in 2015 before signing with the Washington Football Team, where then-coach Jay Gruden flipped his position to defense. During his five-season tenure in Washington, Dunbar recorded nine interceptions, 35 passes defended, and 150 tackles.

Chris Cooley breaks down cornerback Quinton Dunbar's first interception against the New York Giants. #MicrosoftSurface pic.twitter.com/7Ho97cqEdn — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) October 5, 2019

Dunbar’s brief stint in Seattle was far less productive. The 6-foot-2, 202-pound defensive lineman suffered a knee injury and only appeared in six games with the Seahawks.

While Dunbar has received interest from numerous teams, the 29-year-old cornerback ultimately decided to work out with the Bills, and it’s hard to imagine the team’s Week 3 opponent, the Washington Football Team, didn’t help sway his decision.

Bills Face a Much Tougher Defense in Week 3

While the anticipation was high for former Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick’s prodigal return to Orchard Park, he suffered a hip injury in Week 1 that will keep him out for the foreseeable future. In his place, Washington will start backup Taylor Heinicke.

The Bills are predicted to beat Washington (1-1) with an 8.5 point favorite, but the final score may turn out to be closer than expected. Buffalo will be facing a much tougher defense than what they played against in Miami.

While Washington’s defense hasn’t exactly lived up to their hyped expectations, they sacked Giants quarterback Daniel Jones four times during their win on Thursday Night Football.

As for the Bills’ defense, they appear locked in after losing to the Steelers 23-16 in Week 1, however it was a dominating performance that came after Dolphins starting quarter Tua Tagovialoa went out with an injury in the first quarter. However, it was still a monumental game for the franchise. The last time the Bills kept an opponent scoreless was a matchup against the New England Patriots on October 2, 2016, The Buffalo News reported.

“Hats off to our defense,” quarterback Josh Allen said after Sunday’s win. “Goose egg in the NFL, that doesn’t happen too often. We got to appreciate these types of moments and the type of plays that our guys made today. That was awesome to see.”

