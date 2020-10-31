REPORT: A Former Carolina Panther Is Set to Visit the Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills have been looking to add to their defensive depth in recent weeks and after bringing in a former Super Bowl champion earlier this week, it looks like they are trying to add to the secondary as well.

According to ESPN NFL Insider Field Yates, former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Daryl Worley is set to visit the Buffalo Bills. Worley was recently cut by the Cowboys after they attempted to trade him earlier this week and now the fifth year cornerback is in search of a new home.

Worley, who played for the Carolina Panthers and the Oakland Raiders before joining the Dallas Cowboys this season, played in all seven of Dallas’ games and has started in four. He has tallied 10 total tackles and one pass defense.

Bringing in Another Carolina Panther

Since joining the Buffalo Bills in 2017, general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott have been known for bringing in former Carolina Panthers players and have used their connections from their previous organization well.

As a rookie cornerback in 2016, Worley played for McDermott when he was the defensive coordinator in Carolina. The Panthers ranked fourth in interceptions that season.

The former West Virginia Mountaineer was drafted in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft and the Panthers actually acquired the 77th pick from the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a third, fourth and fifth round pick.

Worley started 11 of the 16 games he played in during his rookie season. He picked off one pass and recorded nine pass deflections in the secondary, but also made 88 total tackles, one sack, and two tackles for a loss.

In his two seasons in Carolina, he picked off three passes and made 152 total tackles.

Traded for a Super Bowl Champion

After spending two years in Carolina, the Panthers traded Worley to the Philadelphia Eagles for Super Bowl champion wide receiver Torrey Smith. The former Mountaineer was brought in to add depth to Philadelphia’s secondary but the Eagles never had the opportunity to see how it would play out.

According to an ESPN report in 2018, Worley was arrested on April 15 after he was found passed out inside a vehicle blocking a highway.

The ESPN article said that NFL Network had reported that Worley was tased and arrested around 6 a.m. that morning after he was combative toward police and a gun was found on the scene. The incident also took place near the Eagles team facility.

Worley was released shortly after the incident.

A Second Chance in Oakland

The Oakland Raiders gave Worley a second chance and signed him in 2018, but he had to serve a four game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. He did play in 10 games in 2018 and started nine.

He picked off a pass, made seven pass deflections, and recorded 33 tackles. Then, one year later, he started in all 15 games he played in, picked off another pass and made eight pass deflections while recording 58 tackles.

Worley signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys worth $1.5 million during the offseason.

