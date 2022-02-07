Bills Quartberack Expected to Sign With New York Giants: Report

The mass exodus of Buffalo Bills players and staff heading to the New York Giants for the 2022 NFL season continued on Monday, February 7.

After the franchise named former Bills’ top executive, Joe Schoen, as their new general manager, they hired ex-Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as the team’s new head coach, Brendan Johnson as their offensive line coach, and assistant quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney.

On January 27, the Giants gave a reserve/future contract to Bills second-year running back Antonio Williams, and now it appears they’re signing starting quarterback Josh Allen’s backup, Davis Webb.

While sources told the New York Post that Webb was in line to begin his coaching career in Buffalo, it seems he’s not ready to hang up his cleats just yet.

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan tweeted, “QB Davis Webb is expected to sign with the Giants, per sources.” The 27-year-old quarterback was initially drafted by the Giants in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft but was cut before the start of the 2018 season in favor of rookie Kyle Lauletta.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafalo also reported that Webb was returning to the Giants on Monday. Garafalo tweeted, “The #Giants have free-agent QB Davis Webb in for a physical today, sources say… [He] could soon be back in East Rutherford with his former #Bills OC Brian Daboll… Webb is able to sign now because his practice-squad contract expired last month.”

After spending a year with the New York Jets in 2018, Webb was signed to the Bills practice squad in 2019 and spent three years in Buffalo as Allen’s backup. During the 2021 NFL season, Webb was twice elevated to the active roster, in Week 9 and 10, while the team’s regular backup quarterback, Mitch Trubisky, was in health and safety protocols.

USA Today’s Bradley Gelber tweeted that if Webb signs with the Giants, “This would leave the #Bills with Josh Allen as the only QB on the roster and would be a big blow to their QB room with Webb often referred to as a “player coach.”

The Giants Already Poached Bills Backup QB Jake Fromm in December

Before Daboll’s hiring, the Giants were already plucking from the Bills’ cookie jar. After starting quarterback Daniel Jones suffered a season-ending injury in late November, the Giants signed Bills’ practice squad quarterback Jake Fromm in December 2021.

The former fifth-round pick from the 2020 NFL Draft struggled during his first start against the Philadelphia Eagles. The University of Georgia alum threw for 25 yards, completing six of 17 passes before being replaced by Mike Glennon in the third quarter. The Giants ultimately lost 34-10.

After Glenning suffered a wrist injury, Fromm got another chance to start against the Washington Commanders on January 9. He threw his first-career passing touchdown, completed 15 of 31 passes for 103 yards with two interceptions. The 23-year-old also rushed for a team-high 53 yards.

With both Webb and Fromm in the mix, there will be a competition in East Rutherford to see who becomes Jones’ official backup for the 2022 NFL season.

This Giants Could Also Pursue Mitch Trubisky

The Giants could officially clear out the Bills’ backup quarterback room by signing Trubisky, who’s also a free agent heading into the 2022 NFL season.

While the Bills general manager Brandon Beane said he would love to keep Trubisky as Allen’s backup, he knows that the former No. 2 overall pick from the 2017 NFL Draft is looking for a starting role.

If the Giants do sign Trubisky, it would put Jones’ job as the team’s starter in question. However, based on the recent press conferences given by Daboll, Schoen, and Giants co-owner John Mara, they appear 100% in on Jones remaining the team’s lead quarterback.

