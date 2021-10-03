Twitter Reacts to Bills Tight End’s Absurd Fake Flop [VIDEO]

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox is already having a breakout season thus far, and while playing against the Houston Texans on Sunday, he showed off not just his athletic prowess, but his acting skills.

During the third quarter, with the Bills up 19-0, Knox was able to draw the penalty flag on the Texans’ defense for a late push. The way he fell backward and to the ground, however, was a bit much, and Twitter exploded with reactions.

ALL the latest Bills news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bills newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bills!

Give Dawson Knox an Oscar. — Jay Skurski (@JaySkurski) October 3, 2021

“He needs to be in the next Marvel movie with acting like that,” one person tweeted, while another man commented, “Catches TDs and wins Emmys. That’s my TE1.”

ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg tweeted, “Just a tremendous flop by Dawson Knox. Give that man an award.”

Knox Scored a Touchdown for the Third Straight Game Vs. Texans

Dawson Knox has set a new career-high in touchdown receptions. We're in Week 4.#Bills #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/rkKLCiPMry — Ryan Talbot (@RyanTalbotBills) October 3, 2021

While the Bills have a strong arsenal of wide receivers, Knox has made himself a key role in quarterback Josh Allen’s offense. He’s the first tight end since Charles Clay in 2016, to record three touchdowns in the three straight games, per Buffalo Bills PR.

From Week 1 to Week 3, Knox tallied ten catches on 12 targets (83.33%) catch rate) for 107 yards (10.7 yards per reception) and two touchdowns, as reported by BuffaloRumblings.com. This is a huge jump from last year, during which he caught a total of 24 passes for 288 yards.

Against the Texans, Dawson walked in for a 25-yard touchdown late in the first quarter and then scored again early in the fourth quarter.

In Week 2 against the Washington Football team, Knox caught four passes for 49 yards, including a highlight-reel caliber 14-yard touchdown reception.

“He’s got a great mindset,” offensive coordinator Brian Daboll said of Knox following the Bills’ 43-21 win over Washington, as reported by Sports Illustrated. “I think he’s got a lot of confidence. … I know we certainly have confidence in him, the quarterback does and, you know, he’s made a lot of plays for us here throughout training camp and leading into the regular season here.”

“Again, it’s not about how many catches and all those things,” Daboll continued. “He’s just doing the right things, and when you do the right things on a consistent basis, you earn the confidence of, I’d say, the coaching staff and of the quarterback.”

The Bills Were 17+ Point Favorites Going Into Week 4

The Bills went into Highmark Stadium on Sunday as 17 point favorites to beat the Texans, but that didn’t mean head coach Sean McDermott was planning to take it easy on Sunday.

McDermott’s level of worry may seem excessive considering the Panthers kept Mills to 19-28 passing for 168 yards with one passing touchdown last week, while Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who was named AFC Offensive Play of the Week by the NFL, tallied 358 passing yards, four touchdown passes, and a rushing score against Washington.

#Bills Josh Allen says “it’s a week to week league – anything can happen on any given Sunday” on being 17-point favorites vs. the Texans.@WGRZ — Ashly Holder (@AshNoelleTV) September 29, 2021

Despite these stats, Buffalo’s head coach is not taking their matchup against an underdog team lightly and is making sure everyone stays focused. “If you don’t you get your ass kicked,” McDermott said, per Bills reporter Jon Scott.

READ NEXT: Bills WR Stuns Fans With New Look at Practice: ‘Boy Band’ Beasley