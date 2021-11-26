Bills Coach Gives Ridiculous Reason Behind Tight End’s Breakout Season

The Buffalo Bills have a lot to be thankful for after their dominating 31-6 win over the New Orleans Saints on Thursday night, as it was the exact kind of bounce-back victory the team needed to remain competitive in the AFC.

Scoring early and scoring often during the marquee Thanksgiving Day game, tight end Dawson Knox, who caught his first touchdown for seven yards in the first half, and a 24-yard catch in the endzone during the second half, his sixth and seventh touchdowns of the 2021 season, breaking the franchise record for touchdown catches by a tight end in a single season.

Knox nearly scored a third touchdown, but a penalty on offensive lineman Ike Bottegar as an illegible man downfield brought the score back.

“Thankfully I didn’t celebrate too much,” Knox said, per The Buffalo News. “because turning around and seeing the flag, that’s always frustrating. But it’s just something that happens. We’ve got to bounce back from it.”

Head coach Sean McDermott discussed the 6-foot-4 tight end’s offensive performance following the Bills win in New Orleans, and when asked why Knox was having such a breakout season in general, he could only answer the humor.

“Uh, I think he’s using different hair products,” McDermott said.

When Knox heard McDermott’s response, he couldn’t help but laugh. “That’s funny, he really said that? You think he’s jealous?” Knox said, before offering a real answer about his hair products.

“No shampoo, conditioner twice a week,” Knox said.

Allen Credited ‘MVP’ QB Josh Allen for His Success

Knox’s second touchdown of the game, during which ran 14-yards before leaping over a diving defender to score — the tight end credited quarterback Josh Allen for creating that “incredible play” for him, as reported by Bills Wire.

“We drew it up like I was going to block the defensive end then release but there was no one there. So, I was like, ‘Oh, gosh, what’s going to happen?’ There was added pressure. So, I’m like ‘I’ve got to get out (in my route) quick. I know Josh is going to have someone in his face.’

“And then as soon as I turn, I look and he’s throwing like a fadeaway jumper to me. Of course, he’s doing just MVP things. But the ball is in the air and I’m just like, ‘You’ve got to catch this one.’ So thankfully, I secured it, Gabe (Davis) gave me an awesome block and got to the end zone.”

McDermott Did Give a Real Answer on What’s Behind Knox’s Breakout Season

While there’s no doubting Knox has great hair, his signature curly coif always bouncing around, McDermott did offer a real answer as to why Knox is now performing at a high level since the Bills drafted him in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

“He’s just confident,” said McDermott. “I think over half this game is mental and I think his confidence is where it needs to be this year. He’s had success and been able to bounce back from some moments where he needed to reset. I think that shows how mentally tough he is.”

