Photo of Bills TE Flipping Off QB Josh Allen on Mid-Throw Goes Viral

The primetime matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football was such a nail-biter that most viewers completely missed when tight end Dawson Knox gave quarterback Josh Allen the middle finger in the third quarter.

On Thursday, the Bills official Twitter account posted a photo of this moment, which apparently took place during one of the most exciting offensive plays of the game.

Knox, 24, who used to play quarterback in high school, utilized his throwing skills to pass a toss to Allen to score a two-point conversion, a play known as the Philly special. That score gave the Bills a 31-24 lead and was the last play the Bills were able to put points on the scoreboard.

Tired: Philly Special Wired: Billy Special pic.twitter.com/jNe9za6J02 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 19, 2021

Knox’s teammate, linebacker Tyrel Dodson, couldn’t believe Knox pulled off flipping the bird mid-play on Monday Night Football. Dodson tweeted a zoomed-in photo of the moment with an entire line of laugh-cry emojis and wrote, “you gotta explain this left hand gesture @dawson_knox.”

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 yooo you gotta explain this left hand gesture @dawson_knox pic.twitter.com/Z9FyNeCTxG — Tyrel Dodson (@tdots25) October 21, 2021

When Knox tweeted about the Philly special play after the game, he didn’t comment on his hand gestures. He joked, “Never thought throwing shotput in high school would help me in the league but here we are.”

Knox Threw That 2-Pt Conversion Pass With a Broken Hand

Making Knox’s trick play even more impressive, the fact he threw the ball to Allen while injured with a broken hand, which he had injured on a previous play. Allen tried to call off play but Knox insisted he could get it done.

“That’s why we love him,” Allen said.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that “TE Dawson Knox broke a bone in his hand. Timeline TBD but the hope is he won’t miss much time,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafalo tweeted.

Knox Underwent Successful Surgery on His Hand on Tuesday

Thank y’all for all the prayers! Will be back very soon 😁 — Dawson Knox (@dawson_knox) October 19, 2021

After head coach Sean McDermott confirmed Knox suffered a fracture in his hand, the Bills announced that he underwent successful surgery on Tuesday. While an exact timetable for his return was not given, Knox is expected to miss at least two weeks, which means the Bills need to find a replacement to fill in as soon as possible.

While Tommy Sweeney stepped in for Knox against the Titans and scored his first NFL career touchdown, ESPN reporter Bill Barnwell suggested the Bills make a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars to bring in former Buffalo tight end Jacob Hollister.

Whatever the Bills decide to do, the hope is that Knox is able to return sooner than later. Knox, who was drafted in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft, is having a legit breakout season. During the Sunday Night Football game against the Chiefs, he caught three passes for 117 yards and a touchdown, his fourth touchdown in four straight games. Thus far this season, the Ole Miss alum has caught 18 passes for 261 yards and five touchdowns.

