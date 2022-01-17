Video NSFW Toy Thrown Into Bills’ End Zone Goes Viral [WATCH]

The Buffalo Bills 47-17 defeat over the New England Patriots during Wild Card weekend was so incredible that one hilarious storyline got buried in the midst of quarterback Josh Allen and his teammates’ nearly perfect performance on Saturday, January 15.

Late in the third quarter, just after Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne scored the team’s first touchdown in the game, a fan at Highmark Stadium somehow managed to throw a sex toy right into the end zone.

ALL the latest Bills news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bills newsletter here!

Bourne noticed the dildo immediately and in the video that went viral on Twitter, he’s seen pointing at the NSFW paraphernalia sitting on the field.

While this may seem completely random, throwing sex toys onto the field has become something of a tradition during Bills/Patriots games. It first happened back in 2016, where the dildo had then-Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s name written on it, as reported by NBC Sports, and there have been at least two more incidences since then before Saturday night’s AFC Wild Card Game.

In 2016, Brady commented on seeing the NSFW object making its way onto the field.

“I did see it. Yes I did, I did see it,” Brady said at the time, per Pro Football Talk. “I thought it was funny the ref didn’t want to pick it up. He was kicking it. Nobody wanted to reach down and grab it. That was very unusual. That was a first. Only in Buffalo. That was very unusual.”

A Fan was Arrested in 2018 for Tossing a Dildo on the Field at the Bills/Patriots Game, While Others Were Banned for Life

No Pats/Bills game is complete without a dildo on the field pic.twitter.com/GsrM5HrbHq — Mike Tunison (@xmasape) January 16, 2022

For fans looking to one day toss a dildo onto the field, they should know it’s a very risky venture. The group of fans responsible for throwing a dildo onto the field in 2016 was caught and banned from Highmark Stadium for life.

In October 2018, during the Bills’ 25-6 Monday Night Football loss to the Patriots, the fan who tossed the sex toy during the game was identified as Michael Abdallah.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office arrested the 34-year-old fan and charged him with disorderly conduct, per WKBW.

Abdallah spent the night in jail at the Eerie County Holdin Center before pleading not guilty. His bail was set at $250 cash or a $1,000 bond.

Twitter Blew Up With Hilarious Reactions to the Dildo Toss on Saturday Night

The image of the dildo in the end zone appeared plainly on live national television, but fans still couldn’t believe that an actual sex toy made its way onto the field.

While the Bills’ sideline staff quickly removed the object from the field, memes and jokes filled Twitter as the images and video of the incident circled social media.

I must report, it was indeed a dildo. https://t.co/QdYVpDYzql — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) January 16, 2022

Dildo has been thrown at the Bills Patriots game 😂 pic.twitter.com/N4ddZRMHNl — Drew Livingstone (@ProducerDrew_) January 16, 2022

The dildo at this week’s Bills game and the dildo at next week’s Bills game. pic.twitter.com/spoTdyecWx — Dirty Sports (@TheDirtySports) January 16, 2022

Oh that’s what Bourne was pointing at.. pic.twitter.com/Gqe7BGrc1I — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) January 16, 2022

you're not gonna believe this, but this isnt the first time someone threw a dildo on the field in a Bills-Patriots game pic.twitter.com/IXAiDVMXgt — SB Nation (@SBNation) January 16, 2022

READ NEXT: Bills QB Josh Allen Breaks Silence on Coaches’ Possible Exit in 2022