Bills Pro Bowler Calls Coach ‘A Stone Cold Killer’ After Week 17 Win

The Buffalo Bills had a lot to celebrate after their 29-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, January 2. Not only did they secure a spot in the postseason, but they are on track to win the AFC East division title for the second year in a row.

However, the final score didn’t exactly reflect the rollercoaster type of game the Bills had against the Falcons. In the first half, Buffalo’s star quarterback Josh Allen threw two interceptions, and the Falcons were able to score following both turnovers, giving Atlanta a 15-14 lead over the Bills at halftime.

Instead of freaking out and making last-minute changes to the team’s offensive and defensive attack, head coach Sean McDermott stayed the course, confident his players would set things right in the second half.

Offensive tackle Dion Dawkins, who earned a Pro Bowl nod this season, was impressed by his coach’s reserve in the midst of such chaos.

“He’s our leader and it shows that Sean is Sean. He’s a stone cold killer in the face but he knows exactly what he’s doing,” Dawkins said of McDermott during the postgame conference, per News 4 Buffalo’s Heather Prusak. “He knows how to fuel his players and lead the right way. We’re rallying around a leader who treats his troops right.”

Dawkins also discussed Allen’s offensive struggles against the Falcons. “If we need to pick up Josh we can do that with other guys. It shows the growth of our organization that it’s not all on Josh’s shoulders. Motor went in there and did his thing.”

Josh on his feeling heading into halftime: "Pretty pissed off. Can't make those mistakes."#Bills — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) January 2, 2022

Dawkins helped clear the way for “Motor” aka Devin Singletary and Allen to get the job done in Week 17. Together, they combined for 191 yards on the ground and four touchdowns.

McDermott Is Already Focused on Beating the Jets in Week 18

Coach McDermott: Making the playoffs takes a total team effort and it’s what we expect. We can’t get too far ahead of ourselves because there are more goals that we want to accomplish. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/GYdcWOR7UB — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 2, 2022

McDermott’s success with the Bills (10-6) is no sudden fluke. He is one of three head coaches with 10 or more wins in each of the last three seasons, alongside Kansas City Chiefs’ Andy Reid and Green Bay Packers’ Matt LeFleur, per Bills Wire.

During the postgame conference, McDermott credited his team for their comeback performance against the Falcons but was not ready to pop the champagne in celebration just yet.

“Making the playoffs takes a total team effort and it’s what we expect,” McDermott said. “We can’t get too far ahead of ourselves because there are more goals that we want to accomplish.”

Whether or not the Bills can win the AFC East division remains to be decided. Buffalo is now one win or a Patriots loss away from nailing the AFC East title. Next up, the Bills face the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, January 9.

Safety Jordan Poyer Also Credited the Bills Staff for this Seasons’ Success

The only player in the NFL with 5 INT and 5 Tackles for Loss this season ▪️Jordan Poyer Elite versatility from @J_poyer21 pic.twitter.com/uYWYCVN6JK — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 1, 2022

Bills safety Jordan Poyer’s comments after the game on Sunday closely mirrored that of Dawkins, while also giving credit to team owner Brandon Beane.

“Ever since Sean and Beane, they took over, they brought the right guys in to set that standard,” Poyer said. “Guys come into the season and understand what the expectations are. That is the standard and we want to continue to build off that.”

Poyer on clinching a playoff spot at home: "Be better to clinch the division at home next week."#Bills — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) January 2, 2022

Like Dawkins, Poyer first joined the Bills through free agency in 2017, just a few months after McDermott signed on as Buffalo’s new head coach. This is the fourth time over the past five seasons under that the Bills have made it to the playoffs.

