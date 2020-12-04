Donations For Josh Allen’s Grandma Reach Historical Amount

Since Buffalo Bills franchise quarterback Josh Allen threw for 415 yards and three touchdowns against the Seattle Seahawks, just hours after losing his grandmother Patricia, donations have been flowing into Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo.

On Friday, those donations, which have mostly been donated in $17 increments, eclipsed the $700,000 mark.

As of 12:24 p.m. on Friday, the live ticker on Oishei Children’s Hospital’s website sat at $700,657 and had 27,422 separate donations. After donations started filing in, and the number started to climb higher and higher, Allen thanked the Buffalo community and made a statement about his long-term future in Buffalo.

“I know my family is forever ingrained here, myself included,” Allen said. “I don’t ever want to leave, obviously. I want to play here for as long as I can and give back to the community and give back to the Bills Mafia here.”

In response to the significant amount of donations, Oishei Children’s Hospital, which Allen has been known to work with since joining the Buffalo Bills, decided to take it a step further and honored Allen’s grandmother in two separate ways.

First, they announced plans to create the “Patricia Allen Fund” which will provide ongoing support for hospital patients. The hospital is also naming the west wing of the 10th floor, which is a sports-themed floor and already has Allen’s jersey alongside other Bills legends like Jim Kelly and Thurman Thomas, the “Patricia Allen Pediatric Recovery Wing.”

#Billsmafia With @JoshAllenQB input, we're naming a wing on our sports themed floor, a playroom to recognize you & creating the 'Patricia Allen Fund' to proving ongoing support to our pediatric critical care team, who is the only team of its kind in the region. pic.twitter.com/As6RNc16dQ — Oishei Children's Hospital (@OCHBuffalo) November 21, 2020

The hospital also named the 10th-floor playroom, which is inside the west wing, as “The Buffalo Bills Fans Fun Zone.”

Josh Allen Donated His Own Money To The Cause

When the donations first started flowing in, the number climbed at a rapid rate. On Nov. 13, just five days after the Seahawks game, the number had reached $483,000 and Allen decided to kick in a special amount.

Unreal. Count me in for $17,000 to make it $500,000 ❤️ https://t.co/8oyTGK29rY — Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) November 14, 2020

Allen kicked in $17,000 to put the donation number at $500,000 and the amount has increased by $200,000 in the past 21 days and the number continues to keep climbing.

Since their matchup with the Seahawks, Allen has thrown for 441 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions. He’s also rushed for 70 yards and a touchdown.

Arizona Cardinals Fans Also Donated

After their last-second hail mary play to beat the Buffalo Bills, Arizona Cardinals fans also started donating to Oishei Children’s Hospital.

A thread on reddit started after the game and a user asked other Cardinals fans to consider donating to the cause.

Oishei’s tweeted out thanks for the extra support.

Wow, thank you Cardinals fans for joining in our support of @JoshAllenQB honoring Patricia Allen through donations to our hospital! https://t.co/nswbbYxA20 — Oishei Children's Hospital (@OCHBuffalo) November 16, 2020

This Isn’t The First Time Bills Mafia Has Stepped Up

This isn’t the first time Buffalo has stepped up.

During their run to the playoffs in 2017, then-Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton threw a game-winning touchdown pass against the Baltimore Ravens that sent the Bills to the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

Bills fans ended up donating to the Andy and Jordan Dalton Foundation in $17 dollar increments to recognize the 17-year playoff drought they had gone through.

It was reported that over $400,000 was raised for Dalton’s foundation.

