Drew Lock Sends Message To Bills CB Tre’Davious White

Over the course of the past four years, Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White has turned into one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL.

He’s nabbed 15 interceptions in four years, was tied for a league-high with six last season, and has three this year. White reaped the reward this offseason as well when he inked a 4-year, $70 million extension in September, which made him the highest-paid CB in the NFL at the time, according to NFL.com

With that type of reputation, some quarterbacks might avoid White and over the past few years, some have. Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock says he’s not going to be one of those guys.

After playing White during his college days at Missouri, Lock knows how dangerous White can be and he knows that he’s someone he has to be aware of.

“I played him when he was at LSU and he was somebody that we watched and we knew where he was on the field, it’s gonna be the same thing here,” Lock said on Wednesday during a video conference call. “He’s an extremely talented corner but it’s not something that scares you off of a throw or scares you off of a matchup. If my read takes me to him and I need to throw the ball there will be no second guess about throwing it.”

During their matchup in 2016, in which LSU won 42-7, Lock completed 17 of his 37 passes for 167 yards and an interception. That interception came at the hands of White, who also had two pass breakups and made three total tackles.

Lock is coming off one of his best games of the season where he completed 78% of his passes for 280 yards and four touchdowns in a 32-27 win over the Carolina Panthers. He also isn’t trying to allow his offense to become one dimensional.

“This is the NFL we have really good players too,” Lock said during his video conference call. “It’s about making competitive plays up and down the field and sometimes he (White) makes it more competitive than others. He’s a really good corner and if we just try to avoid him all game that makes us pretty one-dimensional and it won’t really help us at all by trying to avoid him.”

White has picked up his game in the second half of the season and has three interceptions in the past five games with 52 total tackles.

Bills Defense Is Returning to 2019 Form

The Bills defense has struggled at times this year, but in the past few weeks, they’ve started to shape up. They’ve forced at least one turnover in eight straight games, have forced two in the past two games, and haven’t allowed a team to rush for over 100 yards in the past three weeks.

They have playmakers all over the field and are starting to return to the level of play that they had at the end of last season when they were a top five defense. Lock knows that he is in for a challenge on Saturday though.

“Every position you look at on their defense is a very skilled and very talented player,” Lock said. “They aren’t going to give it to you easy. You are going to have to put together drives and it’s going to be a battle up and down the field.”

The Bills have won the past three games and are a hail mary away from winning their past seven. The San Francisco 49ers are the only team to score more than 17 points on the Bills in the past three weeks as well. They are also coming off a game where they shut down the Steelers offense and limited them to just 15 points and 224 total yards.

Plaing Complementary Football

At times this season, the Bills have been led by their offense, but in recent weeks the Bills have been playing complementary football and this past Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers was a prime example.

The Bills struggled in the first half to move the ball offensively and the defense stepped up limiting the Steelers to just 7 points and scored six of their own until the offense blew up for 14 points early in the second half that propelled them to a victory.

