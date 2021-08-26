Former Starting Wide Receiver Returns to Bills After Being Cut

A fan-favorite wide receiver is back with the Buffalo Bills after a two-day hiatus.

The team announced earlier this week that they had released wide receiver Duke Williams, a one-time starter who had bounced between the practice squad and active roster for the last two seasons. The popular receiver cleared waivers and returned to the team and was placed on the injured reserve, leaving his future with the Bills less than certain.

Williams Returns

On Monday, the Bills announced that they had waived Williams. As Nick Wojton of USA Today’s Bills Wire noted, the wide receiver had suffered an undisclosed injury and had been waived via an injury settlement.

He wasn’t gone from the team long. On Wednesday, Williams cleared waivers and was brought back to the team to be placed on injured reserve. As Buffalo Rumblings noted, Williams remains with the franchise though it’s not clear whether he could actually play for the Bills this year.

“Williams may end up on IR for the remainder of the season, especially if Buffalo sees a future for him in Western New York,” the report noted. “The team and Williams could also agree on an injury settlement which would open the door for Williams to land elsewhere, or even return to the Bills later this season.”

The 28-year-old Williams came to the team in 2019 after two strong years in the CFL, leading the league in receiving yards in 2018. Williams mostly spent time on the practice squad in Buffalo but had some highlights, including a game-winning touchdown catch against the Tennessee Titans in 2019. Williams started three of the four games he appeared in that season, catching a total of 12 passes for 166 yards.