Ex-Bills Pro-Bowler Makes Big Prediction for His New Team

Andre Roberts flashed some big-play ability during two seasons with the Buffalo Bills, and now the former Pro Bowler wants to show that he’s still got it after a surprising mid-season move.

Roberts left the Bills in free agency last offseason, signing a two-year deal with the Houston Texans. But he was abruptly released after just six relatively disappointing games, where Roberts turned in some of his lowest punt return (4.1 yards per return) and kick return (21.4 yards) numbers of his career. Now, with a new team and a fresh start, Roberts is hoping to once again show off his skills.

The latest Bills news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bills newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bills!

Roberts Wants to Show Off

It didn’t take the former Bills Pro-Bowler long to find a new gig after the Texans released him. The 11-year veteran signed with the Los Angeles Chargers three days after his October 18 release, and this week opened up about the opportunity, promising to take shots at making the big plays that have characterized his career.

“I guess be a little crazy,” Roberts said, via the Los Angeles Times. “Run hard, run fast. Sometimes, you know you’re going to take a shot, get lit up a little bit … It’s part of the game.”

Roberts could be a good fit for the Chargers, who ranked last in the league on kickoff return average through eight weeks and 26th in punt return average. Chargers coach Brandon Staley said it could be a good fit for both sides, with Los Angeles in need of a boost to returning and Roberts seeking a new opportunity to succeed.

“Good timing for both sides,” Staley said, via the Los Angeles Times. “I know that he’s energized by the opportunity, and so are we.”

Bills Remain Dangerous

While the Bills took great efforts to keep together the core of the 2020 team that won the AFC East and eventually reached the AFC Championship game, Roberts was one of the few veterans allowed to leave in free agency.

The team opted instead to move Isaiah McKenzie full-time into punt and kick-returning duties, a move that has been a big success so far. McKenzie has a 7.5-yard punt return average so far this season and 27.1 yards per kick return, the second-best in the league. And unlike Roberts, who was a true return specialist who only rarely lined up on offense, McKenzie has played a more significant role in the Bills offense as a pass-catcher and jet-sweep running threat.

The Bills could have a decision ahead on kick-returning duties, however. Speedy rookie Marquez Stevenson, who handled return duties in the preseason and returned a punt for a touchdown against the Chicago Bears, was placed on injured reserve before the season started and has remained there. The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia predicted that Stevenson would stay on IR until the Bills needed that spot for another injured player, but said McKenzie would likely keep the return duties.

A holding call wipes out Isaiah McKenzie’s 101-yard kick return touchdown 😬 pic.twitter.com/xvbRoTwyFU — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) October 19, 2021

“Isaiah McKenzie has had some issues as a returner this season and has seen his role on offense dwindle to just a handful of snaps each game,” he wrote. “However, McKenzie still shows the ability to bust a big play — like the 101-yard kickoff return touchdown that wasn’t against the Titans.”

READ NEXT: Analyst Predicts Monstrous Year for Bills’ Josh Allen, Makes New Prediction