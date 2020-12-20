Buffalo Bills Win Their First AFC East Title in 25 Years

It has been a long time coming for Buffalo Bills fans but the moment has finally come. The Buffalo Bills have won their first AFC East title in 25 years and secured their second straight berth into the NFL playoffs after a dominating 48-19 win over the Denver Broncos.

It's been a long time coming… Your Buffalo Bills are AFC East Champions. pic.twitter.com/YTaAZqzEXk — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 20, 2020

As Buffalo improved to 11-3, Josh Allen turned in another MVP caliber performance. He threw for 359 yards and two touchdowns, while also carrying the ball three times for 33 yards and two touchdowns.

After breaking Eric Moulds’ single-season reception record on Buffalo’s first offensive play of the game, Stefon Diggs caught 11 passes for 147 yards. Cole Beasley also caught eight passes for 112 yards.

“Buffalo has been waiting for this for 25 years,” Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins said after the game. “It’s just special. It’s just an unexplainable feeling.”

Dawson Knox and Jake Kumerow caught both of Allen’s touchdown passes and running back Devin Singletary put the icing on the cake in the fourth quarter with a 51-yard run for the only play of Buffalo’s final offensive drive.

The defense also stood on its head on Saturday as the Broncos only mustered 255 yards of total offense and Drew Lock threw for 132 yards and a touchdown. The Broncos did have some success on the ground as they became the first team in the past four games to rush for over 100 yards. Melvin Gordon III led the Broncos with 61 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bills did get another defensive touchdown as cornerback Tre’Davious White stripped Lock and defensive end Jerry Hughes recovered it before returning it 21 yards for the touchdown. It came just 17 seconds after Allen rushed for his second running touchdown.

The Bills have two regular-season games remaining this season against the New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins and could finish off their historical season with an undefeated division record.

Josh Allen Continues to Shine

Week after week, game after game, Allen continues to show up for the Buffalo Bills and puts himself in the conversation as one of the best quarterbacks in the National Football League.

There were occasions on Saturday where the third-year quarterback defied gravity. Early in the first quarter, Allen rolled out to his right to try and find an open receiver, and as Diggs separated himself from his defender Allen threw a pass as he was horizontal in the air.

Josh Allen somehow completed this pass pic.twitter.com/zdo2m4DV3l — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 19, 2020

It is throws like that, that have made Allen special this season. Saturday’s game was the fourth time this season that Allen has passed for over 350 yards and completed at least 68 percent of his passes.

He also joined a pretty elite group with Cam Newton as the only two quarterbacks with at least 30 pass touchdowns and eight rushing touchdowns in the same season. Newton won the MVP the same season he accomplished that feat.

Buffalo’s Defense and Offense Are Playing In Sync

Early on this season, the knock against the Bills was whether or not they would have a defense that could contend and hold teams when the Bills couldn’t score. As of late, the Bills defense has done just that.

They came up with big plays in big situations on Saturday as they racked up five tackles for a loss, recorded three sacks, had seven pass deflections and Hughes gave the Bills defense a touchdown for the second straight game.

The Buffalo defense has been playing lights out and with the way they are playing, they don’t look like a team that’s just capable of winning a division title.

They look like a team that is destined for much, much, more.

