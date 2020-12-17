Bills Can Win First AFC East Title in 25 Years on Saturday

When the Buffalo Bills take on the Denver Broncos on Saturday, they have the opportunity to win the AFC East for the first time in 25 years and it’s been a long time coming.

For the past 20 years, Bill Belichick, Tom Brady, and the New England Patriots have dominated the division. They’ve won the division 16 of the past 17 seasons and with Brady now in Tampa, the Bills have dominated the AFC East this season with an undefeated division record through 13 games.

On Saturday, they can do what they’ve been hoping to do for a long time, but it’s not their end goal.

“We understand what’s at stake every time we step on the field from here on out,” Josh Allen said on Wednesday during a video conference call. “We understand what we have a chance to do. But our goal is to play Saturday, put our best foot forward, and try to win a game.”

“As players, we know that and we understand it, but that being said, there are three games left. It’s not the end all be all, we won the AFC East, let’s celebrate now. That’s our goal, that’s been our goal, and that’s the easiest way to get to the playoffs, which is no small task.”

So far through the 2020 season, the Bills have been playing great football. They won their first four games, hit a slight slide in Weeks 5 and 6 against the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennesse Titans but have been lights out otherwise. They did lose to the Arizona Cardinals on a last-second hail mary pass in Week 10, and the Bills would be on a seven-game winning streak if it wasn’t for that.

As the weeks have gone on, the Bills have started to play better on both sides of the ball, complementary football as Bills coach Sean McDermott has called it in recent weeks. Now, the Bills are on track to capture an AFC East division title.

“We set our goal to have a home playoff game and that just secures that one right to do so,” Allen said. “So, it’s not the end all be all, it’s a step in the right direction and we have to continue to work hard.”

For the First Time in a Long Time

During that season in 1995, the Bills went 10-6, Jimy Kelly threw for 3,130 yards and 22 touchdowns, Thurman Thomas ran for 1,005 yards and six touchdowns, and Bill Brooks led the Bills with 763 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.

They finished the regular season with a middle of the back offense and defense and made an appearance in the AFC Wild Card game, where they beat the Miami Dolphins, 37-22. But, they fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the divisional round, 40-21.

The Bills Have a Good History Against the Broncos

When the Bills head to Denver, they’ll have history on their side as they own an all-time series record of 21-16-1 against the Broncos. They’ve won four of their past five matchups and have won the past two.

The two teams last played in 2019 and the Bills won handily. Allen threw for 185 yards and two touchdowns, one each to John Brown and Cole Beasley, and Stephen Hauschka hit two field goals.

