First Injury Report Bodes Well For Bills After Matchup With Broncos

Towards the end of their matchup with the Denver Broncos on Saturday, the Buffalo Bills had a few players go by with minor bumps and bruises.

Tre’Davious White, Stefon Diggs, Andre Roberts, A.J. Epenesa, and Daryl Williams all went out at different times throughout the game. Diggs was even carted to the locker room at one point in the fourth quarter before returning to the sideline shortly after.

The questions regarding their status swirled as the weekend carried on and Bills head coach Sean McDermott gave slight speculation on Monday that they would be good moving forward.

“The reports I’ve gotten to this point are not overly worrisome in particular with Stef and the other guys in that classification with nicks and some bumps and bruises and sore,” McDermott said during a video conference call. “I don’t have great clarity yet though.”

Fans got confirmation of that on Thursday as the Bills released their first injury report of the week. Diggs, Epenesa, and White were all listed as full participants after their injuries on Saturday. Roberts (back) and Williams (groin) were both listed as limited participants in practice and offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe did not participate in practice.

The situation surrounding Diggs has been pretty fluid since the end of the game on Saturday and there never seemed to be too much concern about his injury moving forward. NFL Network’s Kim Jones tweeted after the game that Diggs’ foot injury wasn’t serious and it wouldn’t affect his availability moving forward.

White was also another player who didn’t seem too bothered by the injury he suffered during the Broncos game on Saturday. He suffered it during the middle of the game and ended up returning later on.

He was listed with a neck designation on Thursday and during his media availability on Wednesday, he said he’d good to go for Monday and was planning on continuing his rehab over the next few days.

Making Room for John Brown?

The Bills also made a few roster moves on Thursday as they released wide receiver Jake Kumerow from their active roster.

If Kumerow clears waivers, the Bills are expected to re-sign him to the practice squad. He became the 13th different Bill to catch a touchdown pass this season on Saturday when he caught a 22-yard strike from Josh Allen. His touchdown catch allowed the Bills to tie the NFL record for most players to have a touchdown reception in a single season.

Brown was designated to return to practice last week, but has yet to be activated from the injured reserve list. Earlier this week, McDermott said that they were playing Brown’s situation by ear. After three weeks on the injured reserve list and an extra week to rest after returning to practice it looks Brown is set to make his return.

What Brown’s Return Means For The Offense

When Brown was in the lineup earlier this season, the Bills ran a lot of four-wide sets with him Beasley, Diggs, and rookie wide receiver Gabe Davis. Allen was able to tear teams up with his weapons on the outside. With Brown’s return to the lineup on the horizon, Allen and the Bills offense could return to that, which makes them even more dangerous down this stretch run.

Brown has registered 386 receiving yards and two touchdowns this season and had a season-high 99 yards against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 9.

