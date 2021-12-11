Former Bills Backup QB Loses Chance for First Career Start

A former Buffalo Bills quarterback will likely have to wait at least a little longer to make his NFL debut.

Jake Fromm, a 2020 fifth-round pick from the Bills who spent all of his rookie season as a quarantine quarterback kept away from teammates in case of a COVID-19 outbreak, was poached from the Bills practice squad by the New York Giants last week and appeared to be in line to start in Sunday’s game. A recovery from another Giants backup could have Fromm back on the bench for the game that could have significant ramifications for the Bills.

Fromm Misses Big Chance

The Giants signed Fromm from the Bills practice squad after starting quarterback Daniel Jones suffered a neck injury expected to keep him out for several weeks. Veteran Mike Glennon started in place of Jones last Sunday, but Glennon suffered a head injury and was evaluated for a concussion after the conclusion of the game. That left Fromm as the only healthy quarterback on the roster at the time.

#Giants QB Mike Glennon has a concussion, the team announced. So with the status of Daniel Jones (neck) still uncertain, the only healthy QB on the active roster is Jake Fromm, who signed on Tuesday. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 5, 2021

But on Friday, the Giants announced that Glennon would be available and head coach Joe Judge declared him the starter against the Los Angeles Chargers.

“If he’s cleared and he’s at the game, Mike will start,” Judge said, via ESPN.

Fromm said he had been taking a crash course in the Giants offense since being signed a little less than two weeks ago, with both Glennon and Jones helping him to pick up the playbook.

“Both of them have been a tremendous help,” Fromm said, via SB Nation’s Big Blue View. “I thank them for just allowing me to pick their brains and figure things out. Things will be said in a meeting and don’t know exactly what that is – ‘Hey Daniel, what is this?’ He’ll do me a favor and draw it up for me, so I really appreciate them and all the ways they’re helping me and trying to get me prepared, as well.”

Giants QB Daniel Jones is 'likely' out next week, per sources, and may be evaluated by a specialist. So with Mike Glennon's concussion, Jake Fromm's going to be preparing for his first NFL start this week. More, here: https://t.co/RmvJSloU5I pic.twitter.com/5tBALFUbb4 — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) December 5, 2021

Giants Game Could Help Buffalo’s Playoff Hopes

Fromm nearly had a chance to help out his former team. The Bills currently hold onto the seventh and final playoff spot in the AFC, tied with the Chargers with a 7-5 record. A win by the Giants could help the Bills pass the Chargers, though the Bills have a challenge in facing the 9-3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Josh Allen: 14 completions on throws 30+ yards Most in the NFL🚀🔥 pic.twitter.com/hsDIh7chr2 — PFF Bet (@PFF_Bet) December 10, 2021

The New England Patriots have taken over the lead in the AFC East, beating the Bills 14-10 in a windy Mondy Night Football game. The Bills have struggled to find consistency on offense in recent weeks, and quarterback Josh Allen said the team needs to focus on what they do well rather than adding in any new wrinkles.

“I wouldn’t so much as add, I’d say almost subtract and get back to basics and understanding what we’re good at and what we’re not so good at,” Allen said, via the Democrat & Chronicle. “There’s nothing that we need to steal from anybody else in the league or there’s really no trends other than we got to go out there and execute no matter what play is called.”

