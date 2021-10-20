Texans Release Former Bills Pro Bowler After Just Six Games

Andre Roberts had a strong two-year tenure with the Buffalo Bills, making the Pro Bowl both years and leading the league in kick return average his second season.

His follow-up gig didn’t go quite so smoothly.

The Houston Texans, who picked up Roberts this offseason after the Bills allowed him to hit free agency, released him this week after just six games. Roberts was in the midst of one of the least productive seasons of his 12-year career, leaving his future in the league in doubt.

Texans Cut Roberts Loose

As the Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reported, the Texans released Roberts on Oct. 18 following a 31-3 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Roberts was on track for the lowest punt return average (4.1 yards) and kickoff return average (21.4 yards) in his last 10 years in the league. As Kubena noted, the Texans had shown some uncharacteristic faith in Roberts, signing him to a two-year contract that is rare for a team more known for giving one-year deals.

But teams game-planned around Roberts to neutralize his return skills and force him into mistakes this season, Kubena noted.