Former Bills QB Benched Midway Through Disastrous First Start

After more than a year tucked at the bottom of the depth chart for the Buffalo Bills, quarterback Jake Fromm finally got his big opportunity with the New York Giants. It likely didn’t go the way he had envisioned.

The Giants plucked Fromm off the Bills practice squad after a season-ending injury to starter Daniel Jones, and the out-of-contention team decided to give him a shot on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. While Fromm got the start, didn’t make it all the way to the finish. He was benched midway through the game in favor of veteran Mike Glennon, and now faces an uncertain future in his NFL career.

Fromm’s Rough Start

Fromm struggled from the outset of Sunday’s game, completing just 6 of 17 passes for 25 yards and an interception. As ESPN’s Jordan Raanan noted, it could have been even worse than the stats implied as Eagles cornerback Darius Slay dropped what looked to be an easy interception. Fromm was pulled in the third quarter, and said after the game that he knows he needs to get better.

“I would say it’s not ideal,” Fromm said. “I wish I would have played better. It’s frustrating for myself. It’s not the way I wanted to have represented myself, my family, or, of course, this organization. It’s tough, but I’m going to learn from it. I don’t think it gets much worse than that. … I’m going to grind. I’m going to work my tail off to get better and play better like I know I can. I’m going to give everything I can to the guys on offense, to this team, and be the best me I can be from here on out.”

Fromm added that he understood the decision to pull him in favor of Glennon, and put the responsibility on himself. But the Giants struggled to get anything going on offense outside of Fromm, with running back Saquon Barkley rushing 15 times for a total of 32 yards.

Prior to Sunday’s game, it was difficult to know what to expect out of Fromm, who the Bills took in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The league canceled the 2020 preseason and the Bills opted to use him as a quarantine quarterback last year, keeping him away from the rest of his teammates in case an outbreak took out Josh Allen and backup Matt Barkley. That meant that Fromm didn’t get his first real-game action until this preseason, when he completed 21 of 36 passes for 172 total yards through three preseason games.

Bills Seeking Backup

The Bills will likely be seeking a new backup to Allen for next season, as this year’s No. 2, Mitch Trubisky, was signed to a one-year contract and expected to compete for starting jobs next year. ESPN‘s Jeremy Fowler noted that the Bills are already preparing for his exit, and noted that the Atlanta Falcons could be a landing spot for 2022.

“The Bills believe Trubisky will get a good job elsewhere in 2022,” Fowler wrote on December 9. “His market was slow in March, but perhaps a year in the shadows will spark something.”

