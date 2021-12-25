Controversy Resurfaces for Former Bills QB Ahead of First Career Start

As far as the Buffalo Bills were concerned, Jake Fromm’s controversial text messages that surfaced in June 2020 were properly addressed and the matter was closed. But as he prepares for his first career start in a new home, that may no longer be the case for Fromm.
After more than a season spent down the depth chart with the Bills, Fromm was snatched off the practice squad by the New York Giants and now appears to be in line for his first career start on Sunday. With the spotlight that comes from starting a game in the NFL’s biggest market, Fromm is also facing new scrutiny for his old text messages.
The latest Bills news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bills newsletter here!
Fromm’s Comments Stir Controversy
Not long after the Bills snagged Fromm with a fifth-round pick in 2020, text messages from the previous year surfaced in which Fromm used the phrase “elite white people” while saying that only white people should own guns.
Fromm issued an apology, saying he was “extremely sorry” for using the words.
“Although I never meant to imply that I am an ‘elite white person,’ as stated later in the conversation, there’s no excuse for that word choice and sentiment,” he wrote in a statement posted on Instagram. “Now, more than ever, is the time for support and togetherness and I stand against racism 100%. … Again, I’m truly sorry for my words and actions and humbly ask for forgiveness.”
The remarks stirred controversy and led some to call on the Bills to release Fromm, but the team said he addressed the situation and apologized to teammates.
“He was wrong and he admitted it to us. We don’t condone what he said. Jake was honest and forthcoming to us about the text exchange,” the team said in a statement. “He asked for an opportunity to address and apologize his teammates and coaches today in a team meeting, which he did.”
Back in the Spotlight
Fromm may have to answer for the text message once again. As Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News noted, the issue came up with Fromm’s new teammates and the former Georgia quarterback again met the issue head-on. Fromm admitted that he might have a bit of work to build up trust with his Giants teammates, but was willing to put in that work.