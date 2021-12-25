Controversy Resurfaces for Former Bills QB Ahead of First Career Start

As far as the Buffalo Bills were concerned, Jake Fromm’s controversial text messages that surfaced in June 2020 were properly addressed and the matter was closed. But as he prepares for his first career start in a new home, that may no longer be the case for Fromm.

After more than a season spent down the depth chart with the Bills, Fromm was snatched off the practice squad by the New York Giants and now appears to be in line for his first career start on Sunday. With the spotlight that comes from starting a game in the NFL’s biggest market, Fromm is also facing new scrutiny for his old text messages.

Fromm’s Comments Stir Controversy

Not long after the Bills snagged Fromm with a fifth-round pick in 2020, text messages from the previous year surfaced in which Fromm used the phrase “elite white people” while saying that only white people should own guns.

Fromm issued an apology, saying he was “extremely sorry” for using the words.