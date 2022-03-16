The New York Giants are grabbing a former Buffalo Bills quarterback, though not the one most people expected.

After the Giants plucked general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll away from the Bills, many expected that quarterback Mitch Trubisky would be a top free-agent target as the Giants look for an insurance policy against the uneven play from Daniel Jones. Trubisky ended up signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the Giants were able to get a different Bills quarterback to provide some depth at the position.

Taylor Picks New York

As ESPN reported, former Bills starter Tyrod Taylor intends to sign a two-year deal with $17 million, with $8.5 million in guaranteed money. The Giants had been seeking a capable backup to Daniel Jones, the report noted, and had already looked at Trubisky before the now-former Bills quarterback picked the Pittsburgh Steelers.