Former Bills RB Could Fight On Jake Paul-Tommy Fury Undercard: Report

For the second time in a matter of months, a former member of the Buffalo Bills is ready to dive into a new sport.

Buffalo was one of the many stops during the 16-year career of running back Frank Gore, and his next move could be into the boxing ring to fight another former professional athlete making a change in sport. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that three-time NBA All-Star guard Deron Williams has been confirmed for the undercard of the Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury fight on December 18, and Gore could be his opponent.

Gore’s Move into Boxing

The 38-year-old Gore could have made a return to the NFL this season, with NFL.com reporting that he fielded calls from some teams inquiring about his services, but he turned down the opportunities so he could focus on a move into the ring.

“I’ve been training for both — football and boxing,” Gore told the outlet. “I’ve always loved boxing, so that’s what I’ve been doing. And we’re trying to make a fight happen. If we do that, you’ll see me in the ring.”

At the time that Gore spoke to NFL.com in September, the report claimed that there was a “high-profile fight in the works,” but hadn’t yet given details on what that might be. At the time, Gore hired agent Malki Kawa, who has worked both with football and fighting clients.