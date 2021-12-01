Bills Sign Ex-Washington Football Team’s Breakout Cornerback: Report

The Buffalo Bills had an open roster spot after the New York Giants signed now former-quarterback quarterback Jake Fromm, and head coach Sean McDermott quickly filled that opening by adding depth to the cornerback position. After Tre’Davious White suffered an ACL tear on Thanksgiving, Buffalo has been searching for ways to replace their defensive star.

Greg Stroman, a seventh-round pick from the 2018 NFL, was signed to the Bills practice squad on Wednesday, December 1, as first reported by ESPN‘s John Keim.

INTERCEPTION! GREG STROMAN HAS PICKED OFF RYAN FITZPATRICK AND THE REDSKINS GET BEAUTIFUL FIELD POSITION #HTTR pic.twitter.com/zoqpocsV3r — DC Side of MD Sports (@MDsportsblogDC) November 11, 2018

The 26-year-old cornerback was drafted by Washington out of Virginia Tech and quickly earned his spot on the active roster. During his rookie year, Stroman appeared in 15 games and started three, tallying 38 tackles (31 solo), four passes defended, one interception, per NBC Sports.

Unfortunately, Stroman’s initial hot streak was marred by injuries over the past two years. He only appeared in one game in 2019, and in 2020, made four appearances before heading to injured reserve.

Before the start of the 2021 NFL season, he was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list before reaching an injury settlement with Washington and getting released.

In September, Stroman was invited to work out with the Indianapolis Colts, as reported by Colts Wire.

The Bills Also Signed CB Tim Harris Earlier This Week

Signed CB Tim Harris to the @BuffaloBills practice squad and released OL Evin Ksiezarczyk. pic.twitter.com/yvw6xc82F0 — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) November 29, 2021

Stroman will have competition in making the Bills’ active roster before the team’s marquee matchup against the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football. On Monday, November 29, the Bills announced they were signing cornerback Tim Harris, and if his name sounds familiar, it’s because his father, Tim Harris Sr., used to play linebacker in the NFL. The two-time Pro Bowler helped the San Francisco 49ers win Super Bowl XXIX in 1996.

Harris, 26, started out his career with his father’s alma mater, the Niners, who drafted the cornerback in the sixth round (198th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. The Virginia alum was waived by San Francisco on September 5, 2020, but was signed to the practice squad the very next day.

In August, Harris signed with the Bills but was waived after a week. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound defensive lineman most recently played with the Cleveland Browns, where he appeared in one game before getting waived.

Returning to Buffalo provides Harris with a chance to once again prove himself worthy of a spot on the Bills’ 53-man roster.

White Is Done for the Season

After Buffalo’s Thanksgiving Day win over the Near Orleans Saints, the Bills’ worst nightmare was realized after White underwent an MRI, confirming a torn ACL. The fifth-year pro ranked second on the team with six passes defended. Thus far this season, the 26-year-old appeared set to make his third straight Pro Bowl appearance, notching 41 tackles, one interception, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and half a sack.

After White exited the field at the Caesers Superdome on November 25, Dane Jackson took over his spot. The 2020 seventh-round pick initially lost his starting role to Levi Wallace, but the Bills were limited in their options against the Saints.

Moving forward, the Bills could potentially look toward their practice squad, where cornerbacks Olaijah Griffin and Nick McCloud could be elevated to the active roster. Signing Harris and Stroman obviously adds more competition for those already on the practice squad.

