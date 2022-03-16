Ex-Bills DT Shares Official Goodbye Message to Buffalo on Instagram

The Buffalo Bills have made numerous tough decisions and roster cuts in order to clear the salary cap for the 2022 NFL season, but perhaps the hardest goodbye has been letting of fan-favorite Harrison Phillips, who signed a three-year, $19.5 million contract with the Minnesota Vikings.

After the Vikings officially announced that they’ve agreed to terms with the defensive tackle on Wednesday, March 16, Phillips took to Instagram to pen an emotional message to Bills Mafia.

The 26-year-old defensive lineman, who’s spent his entire professional career in Buffalo after the Bills drafted him in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, made it clear that he didn’t accept the Vikings’ offer without thorough consideration.

The Stanford alum wrote, “When free agency was getting down to the wire, there was a moment when there were multiple teams that placed a higher value on who I am as a player than Buffalo. And that going back wasn’t logical. We cried. But our sad tears quickly turned into happy tears when we realized the outstanding opportunities the Minnesota Vikings are going to provide for my family and me.”

Phillips shared a series of photos from his time in Buffalo and thanked everyone who welcomed him with open arms. “Bills fans all over the world have shown me how to feel welcomed by a city and it’s been an honor to represent you on and off the field. My Playmakers are my family!”

However, the Bills’ two-time Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee says that he’s moving forward with no regrets. “My prayers have been for God to bring me where I am supposed to be, so I cannot express how exciting, blessed, and honored I am to be a VIKING. #skol.”

Phillips Said He Couldn’t Believe ‘How Fast These Last 4 Years in Buffalo Went!’

While Phillips is leaving Buffalo, the Nebraska native said a piece of his heart will always remain in Orchard Park. “Where do I even start?” Harrison started his goodbye note on Instagram. “Going on year 5 and I already have a lifetime of memories and friendships built in the NFL.”

“I can’t even fathom how fast these last 4 years in Buffalo went. Buffalo is forever a part of me and I cannot wait to keep my foundation @harrisonsplaymakers growing in the great area of Western New York. I have so many fun events still planned! I have made many friends who I consider family now and my heart will always have room for Western New York.”

Phillips finished the 2021 NFL season with 51 tackles, four tackles for a loss, six quarterback hits, and one sack in 14 game appearances, per The Buffalo News.

In Phillips Place, the Bills Signed DTs DaQuan Jones & Tim Settle

The #Bills have signed DT Tim Settle to a 2 year deal, per @AdamSchefter Last season, Settle recorded a career high 70.1 PFF grade💪 pic.twitter.com/UJaJeJkMVU — PFF BUF Bills (@PFF_Bills) March 14, 2022

The Bills wasted no time in filling Phillips’ vacant role on the defensive line, agreeing to terms with defensive tackle Tim Settle, who signed a two-year $9 million deal with Buffalo, and DaQuan Jones, who signed a two-year $14 million contract.

In order to create more cap space, WGR 550 reporter Sal Capaccio said the Bills are restructuring veteran linebacker Matt Milano’s contract for the 2022 NFL season.

Capaccio tweeted on Tuesday, “Source: Bills are working on converting most of LB Matt Milano‘s 2022 base salary into a signing bonus, freeing up salary cap space. Exact numbers not known yet. I wrote about this very scenario a few weeks ago and my calculations had this saving over $4M in cap space.”

